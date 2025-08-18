IHG Hotels & Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel

Sitting at the crossroads of Bangkok’s historic charm and modern city life

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
634 3 minutes read
IHG Hotels & Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel | Thaiger

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is pleased to announce the senior leadership team at voco Bangkok Surawong, with Walid Ouezini appointed as General Manager, Wipusana Sriwieng as Director of Sales & Marketing, and Patthira Weir as Director of Marketing Communications. Slated to open in late 2025, the hotel will mark the debut of IHG’s premium brand, voco hotels in Thailand.

Anchored by the brand hallmarks ‘Come on in’, ‘Me time’, and ‘voco life’, the brand creates uplifting experiences led by easy-going yet attentive hosts and is known for a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct, with each property reflecting its own individual charm.

These are properties where guests can enjoy something refreshingly different, underpinned by the reliability of a trusted global brand. Perfectly positioned along the culturally rich Surawong Road, voco Bangkok Surawong sits at the crossroads of Bangkok’s historic charm and modern city life. Located just steps from the vibrant Silom district, creative enclaves, and iconic landmarks, with easy access to Sathorn and Siam Square, Ouezini emphasises its convenience and charm.

“voco Bangkok Surawong marks an exciting new chapter—not just for IHG Hotels & Resorts, but also for the Bangkok hospitality scene. My vision is to position the hotel as a vibrant, welcoming hub where both travellers and locals feel naturally at ease. voco hotels’ charm lies in its balance – upscale but unstuffy, comfortable yet distinctive.

“We want to deliver that same relaxed sophistication here, infused with the local personality of Surawong. At the heart of it all is genuine, people-first hospitality—creating moments of connection, warmth, and a touch of surprise for every guest.

Offering a refreshing take on premium urban hospitality, voco Bangkok Surawong blends relaxed comfort with playful character. Guests are welcomed into 244 thoughtfully designed rooms, warm, intuitive service, and subtle nods to local culture—creating a space that feels both familiar and delightfully unexpected. Whether visiting for business or leisure, the hotel strikes a harmonious balance where stylish social spaces meet restful retreats.

Walid Ouezini, General Manager

Related Articles
Walid Ouezini, General Manager, voco Bangkok Surawong
Walid Ouezini, General Manager, voco Bangkok Surawong

Ouezini is an accomplished hotelier with extensive international experience across Asia, Europe, and North Africa. In his role as General Manager of voco Bangkok Surawong, he brings a strong focus on operational excellence, brand stewardship, and guest-centric service. Originally from Tunisia, Ouezini has held senior leadership positions with globally recognised hospitality brands including Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Relais & Châteaux.

Most recently, he served as Hotel Manager at voco Orchard Singapore, where he led the successful launch of IHG’s first voco hotel in Southeast Asia. His diverse background includes overseeing flagship hotel operations, launching award-winning F&B concepts, and managing high-profile events. Ouezini is known for his people-first leadership style and commitment to delivering meaningful guest experiences that align with voco’s signature charm and unstuffy hospitality.

Wipusana Sriwieng, Director of Sales & Marketing

Wipusana brings a deep understanding of the hospitality industry, with proven expertise in driving revenue growth, expanding market share, and strengthening brand presence across leading luxury hotel properties. She has held senior sales leadership roles at renowned hotels, including Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom and other internationally recognised hotel brands. Her career is marked by a strong track record in strategic planning, team leadership, and client relationship management—consistently delivering improvements in revenue performance, ADR, and market positioning.

(Left to right) – Wipusana Sriwieng, Director of Sales &amp; Marketing; Patthira Weir, Director of Marketing Communications
(Left to right) – Wipusana Sriwieng, Director of Sales & Marketing; Patthira Weir, Director of Marketing Communications

Patthira Weir (Anne), Director of Marketing Communications

With extensive experience in marketing, communications, public relations, and international business development, Anne brings a wealth of expertise and strategic insight to the leadership team. Her career spans senior roles with globally recognised hospitality brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and The Peninsula Bangkok, where she consistently drove brand visibility, media engagement, and commercial growth. Anne’s dynamic leadership and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in elevating voco Bangkok Surawong’s presence and fostering meaningful connections with audiences worldwide.

voco hotels and IHG in Thailand

voco hotels has seen incredible growth momentum since its launch. The brand now has 100 hotels open across 25* countries with a further 95* properties in the pipeline. In Thailand, voco Bangkok Surawong will mark the debut of voco hotels in the Kingdom and be IHG’s tenth brand in the market, joining Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Stray dog in Songkhla melts hearts begging for toy from claw machine | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog in Songkhla melts hearts begging for toy from claw machine

4 hours ago
IHG Hotels &#038; Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel

5 hours ago
Jay Fai under scrutiny after YouTuber charged 4,000 baht for crab omelette | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jay Fai under scrutiny after YouTuber charged 4,000 baht for crab omelette

5 hours ago
Foreigners filmed chasing and beating Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners filmed chasing and beating Thai man in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student

7 hours ago
Thai cancer patient faces scrutiny over 1.6 million baht donation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cancer patient faces scrutiny over 1.6 million baht donation

8 hours ago
Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines

9 hours ago
Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist | Thaiger Phuket News

Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist

9 hours ago
Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Crime News

Australian arrested with meth in soap at Bangkok airport

9 hours ago
Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man and Thai wife recount escape from border clashes to ambassador

10 hours ago
Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai uncle with history of drug use beats niece to death in Trang

11 hours ago
Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya&#8217;s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two dead in motorcycle and pickup crash on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road

11 hours ago
Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman dies after collision with British motorcyclist in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai trainer and Russian student injured in plane crash in Phuket

11 hours ago
Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown

11 hours ago
Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand cancels invite for US national over false journalist claims

12 hours ago
Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage

12 hours ago
11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears | Thaiger Road deaths

11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears

12 hours ago
Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences

12 hours ago
Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger Crime News

Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

12 hours ago
Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Road deaths

Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

12 hours ago
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger Crime News

Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

13 hours ago
Khon Kaen locals find newborn&#8217;s remains in sugarcane field kiln | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

13 hours ago
Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces

13 hours ago
Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

1 day ago
Bangkok TravelPress RoomThailand Hotels
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
634 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x