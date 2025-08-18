IHG Hotels & Resorts announces senior appointments ahead of the opening of Thailand’s first voco hotel

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is pleased to announce the senior leadership team at voco Bangkok Surawong, with Walid Ouezini appointed as General Manager, Wipusana Sriwieng as Director of Sales & Marketing, and Patthira Weir as Director of Marketing Communications. Slated to open in late 2025, the hotel will mark the debut of IHG’s premium brand, voco hotels in Thailand.

Anchored by the brand hallmarks ‘Come on in’, ‘Me time’, and ‘voco life’, the brand creates uplifting experiences led by easy-going yet attentive hosts and is known for a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct, with each property reflecting its own individual charm.

These are properties where guests can enjoy something refreshingly different, underpinned by the reliability of a trusted global brand. Perfectly positioned along the culturally rich Surawong Road, voco Bangkok Surawong sits at the crossroads of Bangkok’s historic charm and modern city life. Located just steps from the vibrant Silom district, creative enclaves, and iconic landmarks, with easy access to Sathorn and Siam Square, Ouezini emphasises its convenience and charm.

“voco Bangkok Surawong marks an exciting new chapter—not just for IHG Hotels & Resorts, but also for the Bangkok hospitality scene. My vision is to position the hotel as a vibrant, welcoming hub where both travellers and locals feel naturally at ease. voco hotels’ charm lies in its balance – upscale but unstuffy, comfortable yet distinctive.

“We want to deliver that same relaxed sophistication here, infused with the local personality of Surawong. At the heart of it all is genuine, people-first hospitality—creating moments of connection, warmth, and a touch of surprise for every guest.”

Offering a refreshing take on premium urban hospitality, voco Bangkok Surawong blends relaxed comfort with playful character. Guests are welcomed into 244 thoughtfully designed rooms, warm, intuitive service, and subtle nods to local culture—creating a space that feels both familiar and delightfully unexpected. Whether visiting for business or leisure, the hotel strikes a harmonious balance where stylish social spaces meet restful retreats.

Walid Ouezini, General Manager

Ouezini is an accomplished hotelier with extensive international experience across Asia, Europe, and North Africa. In his role as General Manager of voco Bangkok Surawong, he brings a strong focus on operational excellence, brand stewardship, and guest-centric service. Originally from Tunisia, Ouezini has held senior leadership positions with globally recognised hospitality brands including Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Relais & Châteaux.

Most recently, he served as Hotel Manager at voco Orchard Singapore, where he led the successful launch of IHG’s first voco hotel in Southeast Asia. His diverse background includes overseeing flagship hotel operations, launching award-winning F&B concepts, and managing high-profile events. Ouezini is known for his people-first leadership style and commitment to delivering meaningful guest experiences that align with voco’s signature charm and unstuffy hospitality.

Wipusana Sriwieng, Director of Sales & Marketing

Wipusana brings a deep understanding of the hospitality industry, with proven expertise in driving revenue growth, expanding market share, and strengthening brand presence across leading luxury hotel properties. She has held senior sales leadership roles at renowned hotels, including Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom and other internationally recognised hotel brands. Her career is marked by a strong track record in strategic planning, team leadership, and client relationship management—consistently delivering improvements in revenue performance, ADR, and market positioning.

Patthira Weir (Anne), Director of Marketing Communications

With extensive experience in marketing, communications, public relations, and international business development, Anne brings a wealth of expertise and strategic insight to the leadership team. Her career spans senior roles with globally recognised hospitality brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and The Peninsula Bangkok, where she consistently drove brand visibility, media engagement, and commercial growth. Anne’s dynamic leadership and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in elevating voco Bangkok Surawong’s presence and fostering meaningful connections with audiences worldwide.

voco hotels and IHG in Thailand

voco hotels has seen incredible growth momentum since its launch. The brand now has 100 hotels open across 25* countries with a further 95* properties in the pipeline. In Thailand, voco Bangkok Surawong will mark the debut of voco hotels in the Kingdom and be IHG’s tenth brand in the market, joining Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites

