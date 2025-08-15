Kristian Petersen appointed as General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

Seasoned Marriott leader brings global expertise to one of Bangkok’s most iconic Riverside Hotels

Kristian Petersen standing in front of the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel | Photo taken from ThaiPR.net website

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok is delighted to announce the appointment of Kristian Petersen as General Manager, effective August 4.

A veteran hospitality leader with over 20 years of experience with Marriott International, Kristian brings a wealth of expertise in hotel operations, pre-opening strategy, and brand transformation across Asia Pacific and Europe.

Kristian most recently served as General Manager of Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, where he led Marriott’s largest resort conversion project in APEC, successfully repositioning the 1,690-key property as a flagship destination on Vietnam’s coastline.

Prior to this, he was at the helm of the award-winning JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, where his Ridgeback Team was named Best JW Marriott Hotel Worldwide in 2022.

His career has also included leadership roles in Greater China, including General Manager of JW Marriott Changfeng Park and Courtyard by Marriott Changfeng Park, Shanghai, as well as Area Director of Operations for East China, overseeing 23 Marriott properties across multiple premium brands.

Kristian is recognised for his visionary leadership, operational excellence, and deep focus on guest satisfaction and associate engagement. His appointment marks a new chapter of growth and innovation for Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok, a landmark riverfront property known for its timeless hospitality, prime location, and expansive meeting facilities.

Speaking on his appointment, Kristian shared that he felt honoured to join the Royal Orchid team.

“I am honoured to join the team at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok,

“This hotel is not only iconic in Bangkok’s hospitality landscape, but also holds immense potential for the future. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and esteemed partners to deliver exceptional guest experiences and drive continued success.”

Outside of work, you will find that Petersen enjoys travelling and is an avid collector of vintage treasures from the 1920s to 1970s.

