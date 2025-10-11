Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video)

Emergency crews contain blaze before it spreads to other floors

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
20 minutes ago
Last Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Fire & Rescue Thailand

A fire broke out in a hotel room on the 11th floor of a high-rise in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district, prompting a swift emergency response and evacuation.

The incident occurred at around 3pm yesterday, October 10, when smoke was spotted billowing from a window on one of the middle floors of the 29-storey hotel. Khlong Toei fire crews arrived promptly and launched an immediate operation to control the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the flames had engulfed a hotel room on the 11th floor. Emergency responders quickly assessed the situation and began efforts to extinguish the fire, successfully bringing it under control before it could spread to other rooms or floors.

“The fire was contained in time, preventing further damage or injuries,” officials confirmed.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Guests and staff were safely evacuated during the incident, with hotel security coordinating alongside emergency services to ensure everyone was accounted for.

Firefighters remained on-site to ventilate smoke and conduct safety checks throughout the affected area. Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire, with initial findings yet to confirm whether it was triggered by electrical faults, human error, or other sources, reported KhaoSod.

The hotel, located in the busy Phra Khanong area, is a popular spot for both business travellers and tourists. Although the fire was contained quickly, the incident caused brief disruptions for guests and raised safety concerns.

Officials have urged hotels and high-rise buildings across the capital to review their fire safety protocols and ensure fire suppression systems are fully operational.

Regular inspections and staff training remain key priorities, especially as tourism rebounds in the capital and hotels return to higher occupancy levels.

In similar news, a fire gutted a historic hotel in Saraburi late on the night of August 5, destroying the building which had stood for over 50 years.

Mueang Saraburi Police was alerted to the incident at the I-Nguan Hotel, located near the railway station. Senior officers joined municipal and volunteer firefighters at the scene, supported by multiple fire trucks.

