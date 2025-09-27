Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

An American tourist was found dead in his Patong hotel room, prompting police to launch an investigation into the cause of death.

Police have launched an investigation after a 31 year old American man was found dead in his hotel room on Nanai Road in Patong, Phuket.

The tourist, who had travelled from California and checked into the hotel alone, was due to check out yesterday, September 26, the same morning his body was discovered.

The alarm was raised by hotel staff around 11.45am, after repeated attempts to contact the guest went unanswered. Officers from Patong Police Station, led by Lieutenant Colonel Chanarong Prakongkeo, responded to the call along with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.

Upon entering the room, officers found the man lying face down on the bed. He was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts, and white socks. According to police, there were no visible signs of injury and no evidence of a disturbance inside the room.

A preliminary examination conducted by a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital confirmed the absence of physical trauma or any indications of foul play.

“The body has been sent for a full toxicology report. At this stage, we are treating the case as an unexplained death pending further examination.”

The US Embassy in Bangkok has been notified to assist in contacting the man’s next of kin.

Police confirmed that the guest had checked in on September 19 and had not reported any issues or complaints during his stay. Hotel staff noted that he kept to himself and had not been seen leaving the premises in the hours before his body was found, reported The Phuket News.

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, officers stated that there are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing as police await results from the hospital’s toxicology screening. Further updates will be provided once additional information becomes available.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.