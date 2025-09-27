Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

Police await autopsy results as no foul play is suspected

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
102 2 minutes read
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

An American tourist was found dead in his Patong hotel room, prompting police to launch an investigation into the cause of death.

Police have launched an investigation after a 31 year old American man was found dead in his hotel room on Nanai Road in Patong, Phuket.

The tourist, who had travelled from California and checked into the hotel alone, was due to check out yesterday, September 26, the same morning his body was discovered.

The alarm was raised by hotel staff around 11.45am, after repeated attempts to contact the guest went unanswered. Officers from Patong Police Station, led by Lieutenant Colonel Chanarong Prakongkeo, responded to the call along with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.

Upon entering the room, officers found the man lying face down on the bed. He was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts, and white socks. According to police, there were no visible signs of injury and no evidence of a disturbance inside the room.

A preliminary examination conducted by a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital confirmed the absence of physical trauma or any indications of foul play.

“The body has been sent for a full toxicology report. At this stage, we are treating the case as an unexplained death pending further examination.”

Related Articles

The US Embassy in Bangkok has been notified to assist in contacting the man’s next of kin.

Police confirmed that the guest had checked in on September 19 and had not reported any issues or complaints during his stay. Hotel staff noted that he kept to himself and had not been seen leaving the premises in the hours before his body was found, reported The Phuket News.

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, officers stated that there are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing as police await results from the hospital’s toxicology screening. Further updates will be provided once additional information becomes available.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

3 seconds ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

18 minutes ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

32 minutes ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

1 hour ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

2 hours ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

2 hours ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

19 hours ago
Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket

19 hours ago
AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand

19 hours ago
RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet | Thaiger Aviation News

RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet

19 hours ago
Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting

20 hours ago
Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo

20 hours ago
Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | Thaiger Pattaya News

Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast

20 hours ago
100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae | Thaiger Thailand News

100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae

20 hours ago
Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors | Thaiger Business News

Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors

20 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach

21 hours ago
Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist

22 hours ago
Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video)

22 hours ago
Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence

22 hours ago
Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell

24 hours ago
Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father

24 hours ago
Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video)

1 day ago
Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
102 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.