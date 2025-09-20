25 year old foreign woman falls to death at Bangkok hotel

A 25 year old foreign woman died after falling from a hotel balcony in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area, with police launching an investigation into the incident.

The incident took place at around 2.30am today, September 20, in the Sukhumvit area of Wattana district. Police Lieutenant Chakrapong Pitakgornsakul of Lumpini Police Station received reports of the fall and dispatched officers to the scene, along with forensic experts, medical examiners from Chulalongkorn Hospital, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The woman’s body was discovered in the car park of the seven-storey hotel, with multiple fractures and a severe head injury. Her body has since been transferred to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

According to police, the woman’s boyfriend, who shares her nationality, was present at the time of the incident. He told investigators that they had been smoking cannabis with a male friend before the tragedy occurred. He claimed that his girlfriend expressed a desire to die before moving towards the balcony near the pool on the seventh floor, where she leapt to her death.

Police are now questioning the boyfriend further and reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to establish the sequence of events. They are also collecting evidence from the room and surrounding areas to clarify the circumstances leading up to the fall.

Pol. Lt. Chakrapong confirmed that investigators are examining all angles, including statements from witnesses, toxicology reports, and potential external factors, before drawing conclusions.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its location in one of Bangkok’s busiest nightlife and tourist districts. Officials are working to notify the deceased woman’s family through her country’s embassy while continuing their investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Police said that while preliminary reports suggest suicide, the investigation remains ongoing until all evidence has been reviewed.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.