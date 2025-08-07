‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

Available for bookings with benefits between now and September 30, for stays through until October 31

Thursday, August 7, 2025
94 2 minutes read
‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger
Hotels of the Hotel Collection with Madi Paidi Bangkok (left) and Veranda Resort Phuket (right)

Autograph Collection Hotels, the global collection of independent hotels selected for their unique character and design, invites experience-seeking travellers to embark on a Journeys from City to Sea in Thailand with a special package that includes inspiring stays at two of its distinctive, culture-rich hotels.

To celebrate its growing presence in Thailand, Autograph Collection has crafted an immersive journey that includes a wealth of benefits at Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection and Veranda Phuket Resort, Autograph Collection, both of which are part of their tagline Exactly Like Nothing Else.

Curious explorers who book a minimum two-night stay at both of these hotels will be rewarded with 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points, one-time complimentary breakfast for two guests per hotel, 24-hour stays with flexible check-in times*, and a 20% discount for food and drinks.

A view of the Emerald Suite in Madi Paidi Bangkok
A view of the Emerald Suite in Madi Paidi Bangkok

Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection is located in the heart of the Thai capital’s Thonglor district, blending residential charm with the city’s dynamic cultural energy. This stylish boutique hotel features 56 artfully designed rooms that capture the beauty of Thai gemstones and are adorned with auspicious “chalew” symbols.

Guests can enjoy innovative Thai and international cuisine at EKKALUCK and relax at the rooftop pool and gym. The BTS Skytrain Thonglor station puts the entire city within easy reach.

The Oceanview Room at the Veranda Resort Phuket
The Oceanview Room at the Veranda Resort Phuket

Veranda Resort Phuket, Autograph Collection is located close to Cape Panwa, overlooking the Andaman Sea and just a short drive from Phuket Old Town. Visitors can stay in a choice of 159 rooms and suites, dine at a variety of restaurants, and soak up stunning sunset views.

With a Fluid Wonder design that blends local heritage with contemporary elegance, and a whimsical Bubblelonia visual concept inspired by the lightness of bubbles, Veranda Resort Phuket is a serene yet stimulating retreat.

Available for bookings between now and September 30, for stays through until October 31, the Journeys from City to Sea is perfect for travellers who want to experience Thailand through the creative lens of the Autograph Collection.

* Guests are encouraged to inform the hotel of their check-in time after booking to ensure a seamless arrival experience.

To learn more or to reserve your urban escape at Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection:

For those dreaming of a seaside escape, Veranda Resort Phuket, Autograph Collection. To learn more or make a reservation:

