Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy

The Medical Council of Thailand temporarily closed a clinic in Chon Buri for a thorough investigation after a doctor allegedly poured hot water over a three year old Laotian boy who had been admitted with a high fever.

The boy’s parents brought the matter to public attention after their son was left with severe burns on his body. The Be One non-profit organisation later offered support to the family, helping them liaise with relevant officials and pursue legal proceedings against the doctor who owned the clinic.

According to the parents, the boy’s grandfather took him to the clinic on October 24 due to a high fever. A medical assistant administered an injection, which allegedly caused the boy to suffer a seizure and lose consciousness. The assistant then called the doctor to assess the boy’s condition.

The doctor reportedly instructed the assistant to place a towel over the child’s body before pouring hot water on him twice. The grandmother stepped in before the doctor could pour the boiling water a third time.

The boy reportedly regained consciousness after the incident but screamed and cried in pain. His chest and stomach were covered with severe burns, as well as part of his back near his shoulder.

The doctor allegedly told the family that pouring hot water was part of the treatment and claimed that without it, the boy might have died that day. He allegedly challenged the family to take legal action, boasting that he knew many influential and powerful people.

After the story went public, another former patient came forward, alleging that she had informed the clinic of a drug allergy, yet was still given the same medication.

She reportedly experienced breathing difficulties, developed an itchy rash, and later lost consciousness after taking the drug. The clinic allegedly denied responsibility and banned her from returning.

The Medical Council of Thailand yesterday, October 30, announced that the clinic had been ordered to close temporarily from that date until November 13, pending investigations.

The child reportedly suffered third-degree burns and is currently ineligible for surgery. His wounds are being treated until they heal sufficiently, after which scar treatment will be provided.