Bangkok preps for massive crowds at Queen Mother tribute event

Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Facebook

Bangkok officials are preparing for large crowds at the Grand Palace, where thousands are expected to pay tribute to the Queen Mother at a royal ceremony.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has rolled out a comprehensive plan to manage crowds and ensure smooth operations throughout the tribute ceremony.

Deputy city clerk Thaiwut Khankaew chaired a key meeting at the command centre near Sanam Luang yesterday, October 31, where officials reviewed final preparations for the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign a condolence book and pay tribute before a royal portrait.

“We’re nearly ready. We’ve prepared to welcome up to 3,000 people inside Sanam Luang and another 2,000 in the surrounding waiting zones.”

In total, the area is expected to accommodate around 10,000 mourners, with contingency plans in place should the numbers swell beyond projections.

Facilities for public comfort include 70 toilets, shaded waiting areas, and food services. Additional tents will be erected along Na Phra That Road in front of Thammasat University if needed, according to the BMA.

Officials have also taken steps to prevent congestion between mourners and tourists. Specific zones have been designated, with the area beside the Defence Ministry reserved for general visitors to the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

Thaiwut encouraged attendees to rely on public transport.

“We urge people to take public transit for convenience. For those arriving by boat, it’s just a short walk from the pier to the command centre.”

The BMA, along with royal security and traffic control units, will be on-site to ensure order and manage any overflow.

The tribute marks a significant moment of public mourning, with mourners expected from across the country. Thaiwut reiterated that all measures are in place to support a dignified and seamless experience for everyone paying their respects, reported Bangkok Post.

The tribute ceremony will be held under tight coordination with the Royal Household Bureau, security agencies, and volunteers, reflecting the deep respect the Thai people hold for the Queen Mother.

