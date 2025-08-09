How is Mother’s Day celebrated in Thailand?

Mother’s Day in Thailand is a special holiday filled with love and respect. It takes place every year on August 12, which is the birthday of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. On this day, people across the country honour her as the Mother of the Nation and also take time to show appreciation for their mothers.

It’s a day full of warm family moments, beautiful traditions, and national pride. With celebrations happening in homes, schools, and public places, Mother’s Day in Thailand brings everyone together to say thank you to the women who care for and guide us.

How Mother’s Day is celebrated in Thailand

Public and royal celebrations

For Mother’s Day in Thailand, the colours are white and light blue. White symbolises a mother’s pure love, and the white jasmine flower is also a symbol of this maternal love. Light blue is also associated with Mother’s Day because it is the colour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, whose birthday falls on August 12, the same day as Thai Mother’s Day.

Portraits of Queen Sirikit can be seen everywhere, on government buildings, in shops, and inside homes and These portraits show respect and love for her as the Mother of the Thai Nation.

In Bangkok, the biggest celebrations happen near Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace. At night, fireworks light up the sky, and many people come to enjoy the special events.

The government also holds important ceremonies. In the evening, people gather for candlelighting events. Thousands of candles are lit as a way to show love and loyalty to the Queen. These events are shown on TV across the country, bringing Thai people together to honour their mothers and their Queen.

Religious and spiritual traditions

One important tradition on Mother’s Day in Thailand is giving alms to Buddhist monks in the early morning. This is called Tak Bat. Families wake up early and gather to offer food and other daily items to monks as they walk through the streets with their alms bowls.

This simple act means more than just giving. In Thai Buddhism, it’s a way to make merit, which brings good luck and spiritual blessings.

Tak Bat is done on a day-to-day basis; however, on Mother’s Day, the merit made is often dedicated to mothers. Families do this to:

Show thanks and love to their own mothers

Wish for their mothers’ health and a long life

Honour the Queen Mother, who is seen as the mother of all Thai people

This tradition brings together faith, family, and kindness. It reminds people that being a good person includes both spiritual acts and showing love to others. Giving alms is a peaceful and respectful way to start the day and celebrate all mothers in Thai society.

Family and school customs

Mother’s Day in Thailand is a very emotional and meaningful time for families. One of the most touching traditions happens in schools. Mothers are invited to special ceremonies where their children show love and respect in a deeply Thai way.

During the ceremony:

Children kneel at their mother’s feet , showing respect and love.

, showing respect and love. They give jasmine garlands , which are a symbol of pure and caring love.

, which are a symbol of pure and caring love. Many children also hand over handmade cards they worked hard on in class.

Students usually spend weeks preparing for this day, and in most cases, they practise the ceremony at school as well.

These school events are not just for fun, as they teach children to respect their parents and value family love, which are very important in Thai culture.

Symbol of the day: jasmine flowers

Jasmine flowers, called dok mali in Thai, are the symbol of Mother’s Day in Thailand. These small white flowers are loved for their soft colour and sweet smell. They stand for purity, kindness, and a mother’s love, all the things that mothers are known for.

On Mother’s Day, people give jasmine garlands to their mothers and grandmothers. This is a special way to say thank you and show love.

Children will gift these garlands and perform a wai at their mother’s feet.

The flowers show respect and care.

Giving jasmine is a tradition in families, schools, and temples.

Jasmine is also used in Buddhist events and royal ceremonies, which shows how important it is in Thai culture.

This beautiful flower reminds everyone of how gentle and strong a mother’s love can be. It is a simple, lovely way to honour mothers across the country.

Family activities and meals

Mother’s Day in Thailand is a special time for families to be together. After morning almsgiving or school events, many families enjoy a meal to celebrate the day. It’s a chance for children and loved ones to show love and care for their mothers.

Families often:

Eat together at home with home-cooked dishes

with home-cooked dishes Go out to restaurants for a nice meal

for a nice meal Give mother a break from daily tasks and let her relax

Restaurants, especially in cities like Bangkok, offer special discounts and menus just for Mother’s Day. These offers make it easy for families to enjoy a fun and delicious outing.

The meals usually include favourite Thai dishes and desserts, warm conversations and happy memories, and a relaxing time to say thank you to mothers

Spending time together over food is one of the best ways Thai families celebrate Mother’s Day. It’s a simple but meaningful way to show love, respect, and gratitude.

How to say “Happy Mother’s Day” in Thai

In Thailand, people say “Sùk-săn Wan Mâe” (สุขสันต์วันแม่) to wish someone a happy Mother’s Day. It’s a simple and warm way to show love and respect for mothers.

The phrase means

“Sùk-săn” (สุขสันต์) – happy or joyful

– happy or joyful “Wan Mâe” (วันแม่) – Mother’s Day

You can say it out loud, write it on a card, or use it in a message. People across the country use this greeting to honour their mothers and mother figures.

Saying “Sùk-săn Wan Mâe” is a kind and respectful way to join in the celebration and make any mother feel special.

Mother’s Day in Thailand is held on August 12 to honour Queen Sirikit and mothers all over the country. People show love and respect through simple but meaningful traditions like giving jasmine garlands, joining school events, offering food to monks, and enjoying family meals together.

The day is full of warmth, care, and togetherness. To learn more about why these traditions matter, check out this article: Facts about Mother’s Day in Thailand.