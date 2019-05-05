Where in the world is the best cuisine? | The Thaiger

Food Scene
Where in the world is the best cuisine?
A review of the world’s top ten cuisines, not surprisingly, has included Thai food. Some of the other choices might shock (like their number one choice) you but to kick off here is the reviewers thoughts on Thai food…
Street eats are a Thai attraction. Flip through a Thai cook book and you’ll be hard pressed to find an ingredient list that doesn’t run a page long.
The combination of so many herbs and spices in each dish produces complex flavors that somehow come together like orchestral music.
Thais fit spicy, sour, salty, sweet, chewy, crunchy and slippery into one dish.With influences from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and a royal culinary tradition,
Thai cuisine is the best of many worlds. The best part about eating Thai food in Thailand though is the hospitality. Sun, beach, service with a smile and a plastic bag full of som tam – that’s the good life.
Yum
Tom yam kung – a rave party for the mouth. The floral notes of lemongrass, the earthy galangal, freshness of kaffir lime leaves and the heat of the chilies. Massaman curry – a Thai curry with Islamic roots. Topped our list of the world’s 50 most delicious foods. Som tam – the popular green papaya salad is sour, extra spicy, sweet and salty. It’s the best of Thai tastes.
Dumb
Pla som – a fermented fish eaten uncooked is popular in Lawa and reported to be responsible for bile duct cancer.
You can read the rest of the World's Top Ten Cuisines list HERE.
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
PHOTO: Kata Rocks. A premier view and top spot to catch the nightly sunset.
The island of Phuket, with its dramatic east and west coast clifftops, means there is an abundance of ocean-facing rooftop bars and restaurants where you can enjoy a perfectly chilled beverage while taking in the beautiful scenery. There are so many great locations to catch the sunset on the island it is very difficult to choose the ten “best” (we could rattle off 20 without blinking) so apologies to other worthy contenders who might be on the list in the future.
Here is, in no particular order, our Phuket Top Ten Sunset Bars on the island of Phuket….
1 Rang Hill Restaurants
Rang Hill is a popular hangout for locals especially and located on the north side of Phuket Town. It has stunning views over island. There are a number of restaurants and bars located on the hill offering local dishes and their most famous specialty is ice coffees. The most popular at Khao Rang Breeze Restaurant and Tunk Ka.
They call it a hill, but it’s actually only 150 metres high which is not so tall at all, however the views are amazing even at the low height. There’s also an excellent viewpoint to catch your postcard view of Phuket Town and the south of the island beyond.
2 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort
As the name suggests 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort has uninterrupted panoramic views of Layan and Laguna. 360 is a magical spot with fairy lights in the trees, has excellent service, delicious tapas and mouth watering cocktails. It opens just in time for sunset at 5.30 pm and a place where we love to sit in the lounge chairs and take it all in. Don’t miss the ‘Bubbles and Beats’ with The Thaiger 102.75 FM’s Garry Holden there on Thursday and Saturday nights. An absolute must for any visitor or resident in Phuket.
3 On Top at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach
An oasis in the middle of the madness in Patong, On Top is located on the 7th floor of the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. More recently it has established itself as a cool vibe for in house guests and locals, happy hours and live DJs add to the ambience not to mention the million dollar views, prior to this it was more popular for events and private parties.
4 Escape Rooftop Bar at Novotel Phuket Karon Resort & Spa
The newest member to the rooftop bar club, Escape, at the Novotel Karon opened late in November 2017 with an extensive cocktail list, and to keep the munchies away an equally impressive tapas and antipasto selection. Open daily from 6pm Escape has a rustic feel with varying specials throughout the week, including “Double Trouble” on Tuesday (buy one get one free on selected drinks) and “Treasure Box” on a Thursday where you have keys to a lucky draw treasure box with many different prizes and deals.
5 The Kee Sky Lounge
Located in the heart of Patong on the rooftop of The Kee Resort, The Sky Lounge has an enticing vibe with DJs and daily happy hours. Unlike many bars the happy hour is from 5.30pm – 8.30pm with classic cocktails as well as their signature cocktails all just 150 baht, locals beers 100 baht and house wines 150 baht. Whether your looking to dance the night away or spend a quiet romantic evening with your loved one The Kee Sky Lounge is a great place to do both.
6 Kata Rocks
Set on the edge of the resorts stunning floating swimming pool with unparalleled views of the Andaman Sea, Kata Rocks Bar is chic in design with funky creative cocktails paired with sumptuous tapas. The impressive team of mixologists create unique and left of the middle cocktails that are not found anywhere on the island, the resort itself has its own branded Gin which features in many of the drinks list. My personal favourite is their Lycheetini which is crisp short drink made from vodka, lychee, lime juice and a dash of palm sugar, problem is I can’t just have the one! Try their non-alcoholic home-made ginger beer too.
7 Wassa Homemade Bar
They say a picture paints a thousand words, don’t be fold by the plastic chairs and rustic tables at Wassa Homemade Bar, though ascetically underwhelming, the drinks list and to-die-for views are very impressive. Placed at the top of Phuket Hill facing perfectly West for sublime sunsets Wassa is a local hangout and also for expats in the know. Like any locally owned and operated bar the Thai menu accompanying the drinks is tasty and cheap as.
8 Vanilla Sky at Cape Sienna
The relaunch of Vanilla Sky Bar & Gastro Pub at Cape Sienna is a welcome back to the ultra cool rooftop bar to the Phuket scene. It is positioned perfectly on the cliffs of Kamala’s Nakalay Bay to take in the stunning Phuket sunsets. With daily happy hour specials from 5-6pm, occasional guest DJ spots and delicious Gastro Pub dishes, Vanilla Sky Bar is an institution for locals, tourists and expats. With stunning sea views, creative craft cocktails, modern stylish Gastro Pub food it is a fabulous place to hang with friends, say hi to Pepe the resorts F&B Director a good guy and always up for a chat.
9 Baba Pool / Nest at Sri Panwa
Sri Panwa Resort at the very bottom of Cape Panwa has the rare 360 degree ocean views around Phuket. The award winning Baba Pool Club and Baba Nest has lounge chairs positioned and sunken in the mirrored splash pool the colours alone during sunset are fabulous. High end cocktails matched with a high end prices, Baba is a cool hangout with friends and family but perhaps just for a special occasion.
10 Talung Thai at Paresa Resort
Located on the ‘Millionaires Mile’ in Kamala, Talung Thai at Paresa Resort has dramatic high cliff views over the Andaman Sea with like so many West coast properties, amazing sunsets. You are welcomed to the bar with floor to ceiling wine fridges that immediately say ‘wow’, the drinks list is award winning and their mixologists have competed year on year at the Thailand best of the bests Diegeo cocktail competitions. Monthly cocktails specials and as well as the resorts signature cocktails keep you going back for more. My personal favourite is the Thai inspired ‘Chilli and Lime Caipiroska’ the perfect combination of spice and sour.
Thailand’s Michelin Guide adds Chiang Mai
Michelin say they’re extending The Michelin Guide in Thailand to cover the northern city of Chiang Mai with the new edition The Michelin Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang Nga 2020.
The extended foodie guide will be released at the end of 2019.
This third edition of The Michelin Guide in Thailand will continue to showcase the country’s three unique and most vibrant regional food scenes “from the fertile central plains and coastal south, to the mountainous north”.
According to Segsarn Trai-Ukos, Country Director of Michelin Siam and Secretary General of Michelin East Asia and Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand’s second-largest city, is rich with cultural and culinary treasures that make this city deserving of being highlighted in The Michelin Guide for its distinctive local cuisine, as well as the region’s unique character and style.
“With Chiang Mai as an addition to Bangkok, Phuket, and Phang-Nga, this edition of The Michelin Guide serves as a true testimony of the regional diversity of Thai food, which varies due to the combination of climate, geography, culture, history, and ethnicities of each region.
“This makes Thailand an ideal and truly exciting gastro-tourism destination,” said Mr. Trai-Ukos.
Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), says: “Chiang Mai’s fantastic food is reason enough to visit – as the city is one of the best dining destinations in Thailand. However, this city has a lot more to offer – ranging from natural to cultural attractions.”
Through the gastronomic journeys which will be inspired by the forthcoming edition of The Michelin Guide, it is believed that Chiang Mai will be known among tourists in greater depth, and become another gastro-tourism magnet for Thailand.”
SOURCE: Michelin Guide
Na-Oh, taking off daily into a brand new culinary adventure
PHOTOS: The Nation | Na-Oh
A restaurant with a theme, a grand gothic theme – a flying vessel taking survivors of a post-apocalyptic world to a safe zone.
Na-Oh (a play on Noah and his journey-to-safety story) promises that its menu will constantly change to reflect a new theme set by the restaurant every three or four months, usually reflective of the various destinations the ‘journey’ will take you.
This flight of fancy is an old Lockheed L10-11, an 80s domestic flyer in the US now re-imagined as a restaurant in Bangkok’s Thonburi district as part of the Chang Chui Bangkok Plane Night Market, on the west side of the Chao Phraya.
The 55 metre, 150 tonne former jet that’s been permanently parked at ChangChui since 2017 is finally whisking passengers off on culinary adventures.
Formerly flying for Thai Sky Airlines fleet, the L10-11 was about to be scrapped when Somchai, the celebrated clothing designer and founder of fashion label FlyNow, flew to its rescue.
Upon boarding for what’s billed as a “futuristic food journey”, guests have five and five-course dinners to choose among – ranging from 1800 – 2800 baht.
But when boarding the plane this time you’re entering a whole new world of imagination – the look is gothic, sumptuous, art-deco, eclectic and lush.
The restaurant owners have replaced the 400 airline seats with vintage sofas and chairs and added fancy chandeliers. Old steamer trunks serve as tables.
And adding to the ‘weird’ is a range of taxidermy hanging on the sides of the old plane – all are certified legal and ethical, meaning they died of natural causes.
Once upon a time surly baggage handlers would hurl your luggage onto a waiting trolley at an airport, but here the former luggage compartment is now a 10 seat lounge with high-backed maroon sofas.
The cockpit is a private dining room with a classic chesterfield.
You get the idea, Na-Oh is high on style, but what about the food? It’s fine dining with a thematic twist. Mostly Asian-inspired simple flavours, the owners describe the culinary experience as a futuristic food journey. So, expect the unexpected. Check out the current menu at Na-Oh HERE.
Compared to the dramatic interior and wow-factor, the degustation menu-style offerings are a secondary matter. But if you’re looking for that different dining experience in Bangkok strap yourself in, stow your tray table, open up your window covers and open up your mind to a new culinary experience.
Na-Oh is open daily, except Wednesday, from 6 to 11pm.
Bookings on 02 007 7070 or find out more HERE.
