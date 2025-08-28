Thai Airways takes Michelin street food and local flavours sky-high

Airline fuses culture, cuisine, and community in bold in-flight dining revamp

Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Travel and Leisure Asia

Thai Airways is taking in-flight dining to new heights, transforming ordinary meals into cultural experiences through its Good Taste for a Good Cause initiative.

The national carrier says the programme not only celebrates Thai cuisine but also provides vital support for local farmers, artisans, and community enterprises.

Central to the effort is the revolutionary Streets to Sky programme, which brings Thailand’s most legendary street food dishes on board. The project, now in its second season, showcases culinary masters whose recipes have been perfected over generations.

Thipsamai, Bangkok’s most famous Pad Thai restaurant since 1939, now offers passengers its signature Sen-Chan noodles with shrimp oil and egg wrap. Rod Dee Det adds its five-decade-old chicken gravy with rice, while Jay Fai, Thailand’s only Michelin-starred street food chef, has designed a stir-fried noodle and seafood dish exclusively for Thai Airways.

Other highlights include Phuket’s Michelin-recognised Khrua Jongjit Hokkien noodles, Seua Kuay Teow Ped’s duck noodles, and Iron Chef Tukta’s traditional Chu Chee fish curry.

Thai Airways is also championing sustainable coffee and snacks. Its partnership with DoiTung, a social enterprise in Northern Thailand, supports highland communities while producing speciality-grade beans. Passengers can sample Royal Highland Single Origin coffee in all classes, while premium Black Silk Blend, crafted for altitude brewing, is served in Royal Silk and Business.

According to Travel and Leisure Asia, the airline also serves rice crackers made with premium jasmine, sticky, and white rice sourced from provinces such as Buriram, Chiang Rai, and Pathum Thani. Flavours include Garlic & Pepper, Wasabi, Sauerkraut, and Parmesan Cheese.

“Thai Airways has expanded its role beyond premium transportation to become an international ambassador of culture. Our programmes highlight authentic Thai flavours while creating economic opportunities for communities across the country.”

By weaving together culinary heritage, sustainability, and social impact, Thai Airways has positioned itself as more than a flag carrier. The airline is redefining the passenger experience while exporting Thai culture and its street food legends, far beyond Bangkok’s bustling streets.

