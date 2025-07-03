Thai sapodilla ice cream scoops top prize at Gourmand Awards 2025

Fruit once left to rot now wins world’s top dessert

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
65 1 minute read
Thai sapodilla ice cream scoops top prize at Gourmand Awards 2025
Photo via Facebook/ กรมการพัฒนาชุมชน Fanpage

The Thai food industry once again proved its potential on the international stage, with a sapodilla ice cream winning a top prize at the Gourmand Awards 2025.

The deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Sasikan Wattanachan, announced today, July 3, that the Thai government would like to extend its congratulations to Watsarapong Radomsitthipat after his sapodilla ice cream brought global recognition to Thailand, in line with the country’s Soft Power strategy.

Watsarapong is a former mayor of Ban Mai sub-district, Maha Rat district, Ayutthaya province, a leading source of sapodillas. He developed the award-winning dessert to increase the value of the fruit, which is typically sold for only 5 to 10 baht per kilogramme.

Due to poor market demand, local farmers have long struggled to sell their produce and often resorted to letting the fruit rot or cutting down sapodilla trees in favour of more profitable crops.

In response, Watsarapong innovated a refreshing ice cream using sapodilla as the key ingredient. His dual aim was to preserve the underappreciated fruit and boost its economic value.

He named the dessert 100-year sapodilla ice cream, which quickly became a must-try treat for both local and international tourists visiting Ayutthaya.

Thai sapodilla ice cream in Gourmand Awards 2025
Photo via Facebook/ นายกอุ๊ วัชรพงศ์ ระดมสิทธิพัฒน์

Recently, the dessert achieved national acclaim on the global stage at the Gourmand Awards 2025, dubbed the Oscars of the food world, held in Lisbon, Portugal. Watsarapong and his team also attended the event to receive the reward themselves.

Related Articles

“I feel proud to bring home the world’s number one award for sapodilla ice cream, once a fruit people saw as worthless,” said Watsarapong.

sapodilla ice cream from Ayutthaya praised with international award
Photo via Facebook/ นายกอุ๊ วัชรพงศ์ ระดมสิทธิพัฒน์

Sasikan emphasised that the recognition reflects the enormous potential of Thai community products in penetrating the global food industry. She noted that the success serves as a model for using soft power to uplift Thailand’s grassroots economy.

Those wishing to sample the award-winning 100-Year Sapodilla Ice Cream can do so at Thong Keeb Ma Café, located inside Luang Pu Thuat Market on the Asian Highway in Ban Mai sub-district, Maha Rat district, Ayutthaya.

Thai ice cream win international award
Photo via Facebook/ The Artisans Ayutthaya อาร์ทิซานส์

Latest Thailand News
Thai sapodilla ice cream scoops top prize at Gourmand Awards 2025 Thailand News

Thai sapodilla ice cream scoops top prize at Gourmand Awards 2025

7 minutes ago
Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute Thailand News

Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute

17 minutes ago
Bangkok to dim down blinding billboards with new regulations Bangkok News

Bangkok to dim down blinding billboards with new regulations

25 minutes ago
Thai cannabis dispensaries must become medical clinics to stay legal Cannabis News

Thai cannabis dispensaries must become medical clinics to stay legal

32 minutes ago
Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl Phuket News

Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl

36 minutes ago
Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road Road deaths

Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road

44 minutes ago
Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion Hua Hin News

Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion

49 minutes ago
Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case Crime News

Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case

57 minutes ago
Sinkhole shocker: Road caves in on Jomtien road Pattaya News

Sinkhole shocker: Road caves in on Jomtien road

1 hour ago
Thai man attacks friend’s wife’s lover after catching them in bed Thailand News

Thai man attacks friend’s wife’s lover after catching them in bed

1 hour ago
Thai man rides naked with dildos strapped to bike in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Thai man rides naked with dildos strapped to bike in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
Pattaya locals capture man pretending to be drunk after theft Pattaya News

Pattaya locals capture man pretending to be drunk after theft

2 hours ago
South Thailand lends backdrop to latest &#8216;Jurassic World&#8217; blockbuster Thailand News

South Thailand lends backdrop to latest ‘Jurassic World’ blockbuster

2 hours ago
Teenage mother returns for baby abandoned at temple, fearing imprisonment Thailand News

Teenage mother returns for baby abandoned at temple, fearing imprisonment

2 hours ago
Phang Nga James Bond museum shuts after one day, wastes 40m baht Thailand News

Phang Nga James Bond museum shuts after one day, wastes 40m baht

2 hours ago
Police bust counterfeit vehicle tax ring in Ratchada car rental Crime News

Police bust counterfeit vehicle tax ring in Ratchada car rental

2 hours ago
Fast lane success: South Thailand road project ahead of schedule Thailand News

Fast lane success: South Thailand road project ahead of schedule

2 hours ago
Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly Crime News

Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi taxi driver dumps schoolgirls and grabs double fare Thailand News

Nonthaburi taxi driver dumps schoolgirls and grabs double fare

3 hours ago
Woman arrested in Buriram for illegal loan scheme Crime News

Woman arrested in Buriram for illegal loan scheme

3 hours ago
4 of 7 suspects arrested for 3.4 million baht robbery in Bangkok car park Bangkok News

4 of 7 suspects arrested for 3.4 million baht robbery in Bangkok car park

3 hours ago
Viet’s all, folks: Thailand left in digital ID dust by Vietnam Thailand News

Viet’s all, folks: Thailand left in digital ID dust by Vietnam

3 hours ago
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

3 hours ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

4 hours ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

4 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x