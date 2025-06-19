Meow Chicken Rice: Thai restaurant goes viral after Gundam anime shoutout

After the dish khao man gai (chicken rice) was name-dropped in episode 10 of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, curious fans in Japan began searching for it online. To their surprise, their search didn’t just lead to a recipe. And it led to a real Thai restaurant called Meow Chicken Rice in Saraburi.

The restaurant’s name just so happens to match that of the anime character mentioned in the episode, hence sparking an unexpected wave of attention from anime communities.

A humble Thai restaurant goes viral

The buzz snowballed, and before long, restaurant Meow Chicken Rice’s Facebook page lit up with comments from excited anime fans.

Confused but amused, the owner famously replied:

“What’s going on with my shop?”

And what followed was a textbook example of turning a viral moment into meaningful engagement:

The Thai restaurant created a mascot named Mae Meow , based on the owner’s mother.

, based on the owner’s mother. Business hours were extended to welcome the growing interest.

Delivery via Grab was launched to cater to demand.

was launched to cater to demand. Dine-in customers received free themed postcards.

The restaurant reposted fan art and customer photos featuring Mobile Suit Gundam tributes.

In short, Meow Chicken Rice became a quirky meeting point between Thai food and Japanese pop culture.

Saraburi claims the crown of chicken rice

The story didn’t just stay within fan circles. It also trended in Japan and made its way into local tourism discussions. Saraburi cheekily began calling itself the City of Chicken Rice, leaning into the newfound fame.

Soft power, served warm

Moments like this highlight the unexpected ways Thai soft power can travel. What started as a throwaway line in an anime episode ended up bringing global attention to a modest Thai restaurant, and with it, a slice of Thai culinary culture.

Fun fact: Khao man gai consistently ranks as one of Thailand’s most-ordered comfort dishes on food delivery apps. Now, it’s also part of a growing cross-cultural fandom.

