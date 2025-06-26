Woman caught smuggling exotic food from Thailand into Australia

Agents found frozen frogs, prawns, insect-infested produce, and pork

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
66 1 minute read
Woman caught smuggling exotic food from Thailand into Australia
Pictures courtesy of Yahoo News

In a daring attempt to smuggle over 62,000kg of exotic foods into Australia, a woman has landed herself behind bars after her plan to flood the Sydney black market with illegal goods was thwarted by vigilant border agents.

The woman, who tried to import a variety of goods from Thailand, used mislabelled polystyrene boxes to ship the products. Inside, agents found a disturbing range of items, including frozen frogs, prawns, fresh produce infested with insects, and pork.

The goods were all destined for Sydney’s black market, but the operation collapsed after a tip-off from a confidential source led to the interception of the shipment.

The threat posed by these illegal goods is significant. Frogs can carry diseases like chytridiomycosis, which has decimated amphibian populations worldwide. Prawns can be infected with white spot disease, a highly contagious virus that could devastate Australia’s marine life. Pork can carry diseases such as African swine fever, which has caused havoc in other parts of the world.

Furthermore, the invasive insects found in the shipment could have wreaked havoc on Australia’s agriculture, which has already been affected by pests like the varroa mite and fire ants.

Woman caught smuggling exotic food from Thailand into Australia | News by Thaiger

In light of these risks, the Australian government has stringent biosecurity laws to prevent such threats. Deputy Secretary of Biosecurity at the Department of Agriculture (DAFF) Justine Saunders stressed the importance of protecting Australia’s agriculture and environment.

Related Articles

“Australia is free from many of the pests, weeds and diseases that affect agricultural productivity elsewhere. Our biosecurity officers work tirelessly to keep these threats out,” she said.

On June 11, the woman was sentenced to two years in jail and ordered to complete 150 hours of community service after being convicted of nine counts under the Biosecurity Act, reported Yahoo News.

This serves as a stark reminder of the severe penalties for breaching biosecurity laws in Australia, which can result in fines up to 1.6 million Australian dollars (around 34 million baht) and up to 10 years in prison.

With the haul intercepted and the woman now serving time, authorities have once again highlighted the importance of maintaining strict controls over foreign goods entering the country. Without these efforts, Australia’s agricultural industry and unique environment could be at serious risk.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions

14 seconds ago
Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march Pattaya News

Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march

1 hour ago
Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants Phuket News

Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants

1 hour ago
Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga Thailand News

Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga

1 hour ago
Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search Bangkok News

Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search

2 hours ago
Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son Thailand News

Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son

2 hours ago
Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life Road deaths

Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life

2 hours ago
Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns Phuket News

Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns

2 hours ago
Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest Crime News

Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal

2 hours ago
Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing Crime News

Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing

2 hours ago
Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis Thailand News

Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis

2 hours ago
Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park Crime News

Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park

2 hours ago
Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website Bangkok News

Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website

2 hours ago
Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue South Thailand News

Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue

3 hours ago
Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons Cannabis News

Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons

3 hours ago
Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety Phuket News

Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety

3 hours ago
Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity Crime News

Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity

3 hours ago
Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin Thailand News

Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin

3 hours ago
Pattaya deputy mayor leads cleanup of sunken docking buoys Pattaya News

Pattaya deputy mayor leads cleanup of sunken docking buoys

3 hours ago
Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Earthquake swarm rattles Andaman amid tsunami rumblings South Thailand News

Earthquake swarm rattles Andaman amid tsunami rumblings

4 hours ago
Grab Thailand rolls out 0% fees, AI tools to save restaurants Business News

Grab Thailand rolls out 0% fees, AI tools to save restaurants

4 hours ago
Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani Crime News

Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x