Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings

Regional flavors gain international praise

Bright Choomanee
July 22, 2025
Picture courtesy of KRUA.CO and kasetTambon

TasteAtlas, a global platform dedicated to cataloguing local cuisines, has ranked Sai Krok Isan and Sai Ua among the top 50 most delicious sausages worldwide. These traditional Thai sausages stand out in the July rankings, showcasing Thailand’s culinary diversity.

Topping the list is Salsiccia, an Italian sausage made from minced pork, pork fat, salt, pepper, and a variety of spices like fennel seeds, cumin, garlic, and chilli. The flavour and ingredients can vary by region across Italy, highlighting the rich culinary heritage of the country.

In second place is Chistorra, a Spanish sausage primarily consisting of pork, sometimes mixed with beef, and seasoned with garlic, salt, and paprika. Typically baked, fried, or grilled, Chistorra is commonly served as tapas or part of other dishes. It is a notable delicacy in the regions of Aragon, Basque Country, and Navarre.

Boerewors from South Africa secures the third spot. This sausage is crafted from minced beef, mixed with pork or lamb, and flavoured with spices such as coriander seeds, nutmeg, black pepper, and cloves. It is traditionally grilled over charcoal and often included in sandwiches or used as a pizza topping.

Sai Krok Isan, ranking 23rd, is a local delicacy from northeastern Thailand. It is made from minced pork combined with rice, garlic, and salt, stuffed into cleaned pork intestines, and then fermented to develop a distinctive sour taste.

Typically served with fresh accompaniments like fresh chillies, ginger, garlic, peanuts, and fresh vegetables, it is a popular regional dish, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of Baan Somtum

Ranked 49th, Sai Ua is a northern Thai sausage made with minced pork seasoned with an array of spices and herbs, such as dried chilli, garlic, turmeric (optional), galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and shallots.

It is grilled or fried until fully cooked and aromatic, showcasing the culinary traditions of northern Thailand.

Picture courtesy of Sirin Farm

