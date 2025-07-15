Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind

Eating out in Bangkok is becoming a luxury few can afford, with research revealing Thai food prices have more than doubled in just over a decade, while wages have barely kept pace.

A new study by the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA) has revealed that the cost of food in Thailand has skyrocketed by 106.5% over the past 13 years. In 2012, the average dish cost 31 baht. Fast forward to 2025, and the same meal will set diners back 64 baht.

The research focused on Silom, Surawong, and Sathorn—Bangkok’s busiest business districts, packed with office workers and tourists alike.

Despite this dramatic price surge, minimum wages have increased by only 33.3%, rising from 300 baht to 400 baht over the same period. The widening gap between wages and living costs is leaving many workers struggling to keep up.

Dr Sophon Pornchokchai, president of AREA’s research centre, said the findings highlight how inflation and soaring rents have driven up food costs.

“Some restaurants are paying as much as 60,000 baht a month for an 18-square-metre space. This has forced many eateries to switch to takeaway meals, which are cheaper to prepare and buy.”

The study detailed how prices have risen under different governments:

Under Yingluck Shinawatra (2012–2014), food prices rose by an average of 5.2% per year.

During Prayut Chan-o-cha’s term (2014–2023), they climbed by 6.6% annually—a staggering 77% increase overall.

Under Srettha Thavisin (2023–2024), prices increased by 3.3%.

Under Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government (2024–2025), a smaller 2% rise is projected.

While basic food stalls in industrial and tourist areas have kept prices more stable—thanks in part to government monitoring—experts warn that rent and inflation will keep exerting upward pressure.

Looking ahead, the report forecasts a modest rise of up to 2% in 2025–2026, as the economy remains sluggish, reported The Nation.

However, that is little comfort to families who are already feeling the squeeze.

“Consumers will need to think seriously about cooking more meals at home to cut costs,” Dr Sophon said.

As living expenses keep rising, the simple pleasure of a cheap plate of rice and curry is fast becoming a thing of the past for Bangkok’s workers.