Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind

Minimum wages rose just 33%, from 300 to 400 baht

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
73 1 minute read
Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind
Photo courtesy of Luxury Experiences

Eating out in Bangkok is becoming a luxury few can afford, with research revealing Thai food prices have more than doubled in just over a decade, while wages have barely kept pace.

A new study by the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA) has revealed that the cost of food in Thailand has skyrocketed by 106.5% over the past 13 years. In 2012, the average dish cost 31 baht. Fast forward to 2025, and the same meal will set diners back 64 baht.

The research focused on Silom, Surawong, and Sathorn—Bangkok’s busiest business districts, packed with office workers and tourists alike.

Despite this dramatic price surge, minimum wages have increased by only 33.3%, rising from 300 baht to 400 baht over the same period. The widening gap between wages and living costs is leaving many workers struggling to keep up.

Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind | News by Thaiger
Photo of the Michelin-star restaurant Jay Fai courtesy of The World of Street Food

Dr Sophon Pornchokchai, president of AREA’s research centre, said the findings highlight how inflation and soaring rents have driven up food costs.

“Some restaurants are paying as much as 60,000 baht a month for an 18-square-metre space. This has forced many eateries to switch to takeaway meals, which are cheaper to prepare and buy.”

The study detailed how prices have risen under different governments:

Related Articles

  • Under Yingluck Shinawatra (2012–2014), food prices rose by an average of 5.2% per year.

  • During Prayut Chan-o-cha’s term (2014–2023), they climbed by 6.6% annually—a staggering 77% increase overall.

  • Under Srettha Thavisin (2023–2024), prices increased by 3.3%.

  • Under Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government (2024–2025), a smaller 2% rise is projected.

Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Nerd Nomads

While basic food stalls in industrial and tourist areas have kept prices more stable—thanks in part to government monitoring—experts warn that rent and inflation will keep exerting upward pressure.

Looking ahead, the report forecasts a modest rise of up to 2% in 2025–2026, as the economy remains sluggish, reported The Nation.

However, that is little comfort to families who are already feeling the squeeze.

“Consumers will need to think seriously about cooking more meals at home to cut costs,” Dr Sophon said.

As living expenses keep rising, the simple pleasure of a cheap plate of rice and curry is fast becoming a thing of the past for Bangkok’s workers.

Latest Thailand News
Thai nationals caught entering illegally at Rong Kluea Market Crime News

Thai nationals caught entering illegally at Rong Kluea Market

14 seconds ago
Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind Bangkok News

Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind

8 minutes ago
Thai temples ordered to limit cash holdings amid monk scandal Thailand News

Thai temples ordered to limit cash holdings amid monk scandal

17 minutes ago
Motorcyclist tragically dies in Chanthaburi truck collision Road deaths

Motorcyclist tragically dies in Chanthaburi truck collision

37 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima temple’s ‘miracle Buddha’ sparks lottery frenzy Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima temple’s ‘miracle Buddha’ sparks lottery frenzy

47 minutes ago
Japanese tourist faces legal action for train vandalism in Bangkok Bangkok News

Japanese tourist faces legal action for train vandalism in Bangkok

56 minutes ago
Patong Tunnel project advances with 16.76 billion baht budget Phuket News

Patong Tunnel project advances with 16.76 billion baht budget

1 hour ago
Tweetment needed: Woman hurt as birds smash window, roof caves in Thailand News

Tweetment needed: Woman hurt as birds smash window, roof caves in

1 hour ago
Seaside squat: Iranian beach bum begs for baht in Pattaya Pattaya News

Seaside squat: Iranian beach bum begs for baht in Pattaya

1 hour ago
6-time Thai lottery winner from Loei seeks luck in Ayutthaya Thailand News

6-time Thai lottery winner from Loei seeks luck in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months Business News

Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months

2 hours ago
Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park Thailand News

Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park

2 hours ago
Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online Crime News

Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online

2 hours ago
Thai shops face jail over illegal cannabis sweets Cannabis News

Thai shops face jail over illegal cannabis sweets

2 hours ago
Grid-lock and loaded: Phuket officials vow fix for &#8216;Kaew&#8217; chaos Phuket News

Grid-lock and loaded: Phuket officials vow fix for ‘Kaew’ chaos

2 hours ago
Punters spin web of hope at Ang Thong temple tarantula tip-off Thailand News

Punters spin web of hope at Ang Thong temple tarantula tip-off

3 hours ago
Kuwaiti biker’s wipeout sparks heated rescue drama in Pattaya Pattaya News

Kuwaiti biker’s wipeout sparks heated rescue drama in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Teen motorcycle racers arrested in Buriram amid public chaos Crime News

Teen motorcycle racers arrested in Buriram amid public chaos

3 hours ago
Fiscal 2025 revenue set to miss target amid economic slowdown Business News

Fiscal 2025 revenue set to miss target amid economic slowdown

3 hours ago
Bangkok BTS policy under question after armed police denied entry Bangkok News

Bangkok BTS policy under question after armed police denied entry

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser Bangkok News

Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser

4 hours ago
Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student&#8217;s bike Crime News

Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student’s bike

5 hours ago
Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing Thailand News

Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing

5 hours ago
Wrong fuel refill on minivan leads to garage fire in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Wrong fuel refill on minivan leads to garage fire in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Bark and spite: Drunk Thai man kicks autistic boy after row with dog Chiang Mai News

Bark and spite: Drunk Thai man kicks autistic boy after row with dog

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsBusiness NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x