A Phitsanulok district has been declared a drought zone | The Thaiger

A Phitsanulok district has been declared a drought zone
The Phitsanulok provincial administration has declared the Wat Bote district a drought disaster zone. They’ve taken the action to speed up assistance for villagers as the volume of water in a local dam has dropped to less than 25% of its capacity.
Phitsanulok province is in central Thailand.
Chamnarn Chuthiang, director of the Phitsanulok Irrigation Office, said the Wat Bote district was declared the drought disaster zone so that the provincial administration could bypass the government in allocating a budget to help villagers.
He said officials were surveying the damage to farms, especially those who grew cassavas, so that help could be rushed to them.
Chamnarn said water at the Kwae Noi Bamrung Daen Dam had dropped to just 234 million cubic metres. He said the low-water level affected some 17,000 rai of cassava plantations in the district.
SOURCE: The Nation
27 deaths from Dengue fever already this year
27 people have died from dengue fever in Thailand so far this year. That’s the highest fatality rate, year on year, in the past five years.
The Public Health Ministry deputy permanent secretary Dr Supakit Sirilak has reacted by sending an urgent letter to related agencies to prepare measures to prevent more dengue fever deaths.
It’s estimated there will be about 10,000 new cases of dengue fever a month or about 95,000 dengue fever patients nationwide for the whole of 2019, according to Supakit in the letter attached with a guideline for patients.
According to the Bureau of Epidemiology, 18,000 people were infected with the dengue fever virus from January 1 to May 1 this year, and 27 of them, including 12 children, had died.
Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai says the mosquito-borne infection caused a sudden high fever for 2-5 days along with severe headaches and pain of eye sockets and joint/muscle, loss of appetite, vomiting, coughing without running nose, skin rash, and bleeding from gum.
It also could lead to a shock episode, failure of the blood circulatory system, kidney and liver failure, and even death, he said.
Factors that posed more risks to severe or fatal dengue fever symptoms were the patients’ pre-existing chronic ailments such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, asthma, alcoholism, thalassemia or a previous history of having dengue fever, he added.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read The Thaiger’s Top 10 ways of avoiding dengue HERE.
Election Commission’s ‘formula’ lands 27 parties in Lower House
The Election Commission has announced that a total of 26 parties have secured party-list MP seats in the new Lower House. 11 of the parties didn’t even win enough votes to be entitled to the seats under the guidelines announced before the election.
The EC deputy secretary-general Sawang Boonmee refused to explain why the junta-appointed poll authority had chosen this controversial formula to calculate party-list seats, saying only that it followed a stipulation in the organic law.
“That stipulation does not go against the Constitution,” he said.
“This is the correct formula. There are no other formulas. So, we only considered this method, unless the Constitutional Court had said otherwise.”
The EC’s decision to allocate seats to 26 parties came amid strong pressure from politicians who have constantly warned the move was unconstitutional and they may pursue legal action against the poll agency.
The anti-junta Pheu Thai Party, which won the highest number of seats from constituencies, is the only party without a party-list MP in the lower house.
The calculation of party-list MPs became a controversial point after parties said different methods might be unconstitutional as what the charter and the organic laws say differ.
However, the Constitutional Court said yesterday that the organic law only offers details of the calculation to make it possible to fill the 500 member House of Representatives and that it was not unconstitutional.
With the EC’s calculation method, as many as 27 parties will enter Parliament, and 11 of them will have just one seat each. Some of these 11 parties did not win half of the 71,065 votes required – a figure that was obtained from the initial calculation suggested by the Constitution.
This also puts the anti-junta bloc at risk of failing to muster the 250 MPs it requires to legitimately set up a government. At best, the task of forming a workable coalition is much more difficult now.
Meanwhile, the small parties that won one seat each from the party-list tended to favour the pro-junta Phalang Pracharat to help the junta continue in power.
Pheu Thai issued a statement yesterday vowing to take legal action against the EC for its calculation in favour of the pro-junta camp. The party insisted the decision was unconstitutional and hence the agency’s action should be deemed malfeasance.
Earlier, Future Forward Party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul also took to social media, pressing the EC not to exploit the court verdict as a safety guard to endorse its problematic interpretation of law.
SOURCE: The Nation
