Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fai fined for unclear crab omelette pricing

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Photo by Yoav Aziz via Unsplash

The Ministry of Commerce fined the renowned 1-star restaurant owner, Jay Fai, 2,000 baht following a complaint from a YouTuber over the unclear pricing of her signature dish, the crab omelette.

The well-known Thai YouTuber based in the UK, Pitchaya “Peachii” Chaychana, posted on X on August 15 that she and her friends were charged 4,000 baht for the crab omelette at Jay Fai’s restaurant. The menu, however, listed the dish at 1,500 baht.

Peachii asked the restaurant staff and discovered that the crab omelette had been prepared using premium crab meat, which raised the price from 1,500 to 4,000 baht.

While the YouTuber praised the quality and taste of the food, she insisted that neither she nor her friends requested the premium crab meat, and no one asked them if they wanted the special option.

Peachii emphasised that the restaurant should have displayed a clear price or price range, or at the very least asked customers before serving any special menu items.

Officials raids Jay Fai's restaurant
Jay Fai’s restaurant | Photo via One 31

She added that she was merely sharing her experience with her followers and did not seek compensation, an apology, or legal action against the restaurant.

Other customers, however, also recounted similar experiences online, reporting that they had been charged differently from the menu prices and that food costs fluctuated frequently.

This prompted officers from the Ministry of Commerce, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to launch an investigation into the restaurant today, August 20.

Crab omelette Jay Fai Bangkok
Photo via One 31

Following the investigation, officials confirmed that Jay Fai’s restaurant failed to clearly display the price of the premium crab meat, violating Section 28 of the Price of Goods and Services Act. While the law allows fines of up to 10,000 baht, Jay Fai was fined 2,000 baht in this case.

The Ministry of Commerce also instructed Jay Fai to clarify the prices of both the standard crab meat at 1,500 baht and the premium option at 4,000 baht on the menu.

In addition to issuing the fine, the Ministry is collecting further information on the pricing of Jay Fai’s crab meat to determine whether it is reasonable. If not, additional fines may be imposed.

The Michelin-starred chef and her daughter reportedly declined to speak to the media.

Jay Fai Bangkok crab omelette
Photo via Michelin Guide

