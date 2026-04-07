Thailand travel insurance plan targets unpaid tourist bills

Thailand is moving to require international tourists to obtain travel insurance before entering the country, as rising unpaid medical bills and accident risks place increasing pressure on public healthcare.

The impact is already being felt in major tourism areas. At Vachira Phuket Hospital, which serves 400,000 registered residents and more than one million visitors, director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham said the hospital absorbs high unpaid costs from foreign patients each year.

“Each year, we absorb about 10 million baht in treatment costs for foreign patients without insurance.”

“Many visitors come to Phuket and try riding motorcycles for the first time, which increases accident risks.”

The Ministry of Public Health estimates unpaid medical bills from foreign patients amount to at least 100 million baht a year, with major tourism hubs such as Phuket and Chiang Mai among the hardest hit.

Permanent secretary Dr Somruk Jungsaman said officials are gathering detailed information to assess the scale of the issue.

“We need clear data to assess the scale of the problem and design appropriate measures. Both the level of insurance and payment mechanisms will be discussed with relevant agencies.”

Emergency treatment cannot ethically be delayed, meaning hospitals often treat patients regardless of their ability to pay and then absorb the cost.

For years, Thailand allowed many travellers to enter without insurance, particularly under visa-free schemes. That approach is now under review.

A proposed 300 baht entry fee for air arrivals remains under Cabinet review, but attention is shifting towards compulsory insurance as a more targeted option.

Efforts to recover unpaid bills through diplomatic channels have made little progress. Dr Supakit Sirilak of the Health Systems Research Institute said embassies generally treat medical costs as a personal responsibility.

“I support limiting the ministry’s burden. If insurance cannot be enforced, tourism agencies should help subsidise the losses.”

Bangkok Post reported that industry observers suggest Thailand could adopt a similar model by linking Thailand travel insurance to entry procedures or ticket purchases. Such measures would protect public finances while improving safety for travellers, particularly those engaging in higher-risk activities.

Mandatory travel insurance is already required in places including the Schengen Area, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Cuba.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the government is ready to move ahead with the proposal.

“We are ready to push this forward and already have plans in place.”

“The issue is how much coverage is appropriate and the total burden from foreign patients across the country.”

Pattana added that any framework must also account for different groups, including tourists and migrants, particularly in border areas.

“Strengthening this mechanism will help reduce the burden and improve the overall system.”