Thailand among 75 nations hit by US visa processing suspension

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 15, 2026, 9:53 AM
2 minutes read
Key insights from the news

  • The US will suspend immigrant visa processing for Thailand and 74 other countries starting January 21, 2026, as part of its America First immigration policy.
  • This suspension targets countries where immigrants are perceived to rely heavily on public assistance, aiming to prevent potential burdens on US taxpayers.
  • The visa freeze only affects immigration visas, not non-immigration visas like those for tourism or business, amid high interest in travel to the US for upcoming events.
  • Additionally, the US has identified 50 to 60 Thai products for stricter origin verification to combat false claims in trade, according to Thailand's Finance Minister.

The United States will temporarily suspend immigrant visa processing for Thailand and 74 other countries, effective January 21, 2026, as part of tighter immigration screening under its America First policy, the US State Department announced on January 14.

The immigration visa freeze targets applicants from countries where migrants are said to disproportionately rely on public assistance after settling in the US.

The suspension will remain in effect until the US government is confident that new immigrants will not become what it deems a burden on American taxpayers.

The US State Department stated that the freeze primarily affects countries whose citizens have historically required government support shortly after entering the United States. The decision aims to prevent misuse of American generosity and social welfare systems, in line with the administration’s America First stance.

Reuters reported that the visa suspension applies strictly to immigration visas and does not extend to non-immigration visas, such as those for tourism, business, education, or short-term visits.

Interest in travelling to the US is expected to remain high, especially as the country prepares to host major international events, such as the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

Deputy State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the US will rely on long-standing authority to screen immigrants who may become dependent on public support, reaffirming efforts to safeguard national welfare resources.

Related Articles

Since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, more than 100,000 visas have reportedly been revoked. The administration has also introduced stricter visa scrutiny, including broader background checks and increased monitoring of applicants’ social media activity.

According to The Guardian, the affected countries include:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Yemen.

In a similar development, the United States has identified 50 to 60 Thai products for stringent origin verification to prevent circumvention of trade regulations through false origin claims for exports to the US, as stated by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

