EU visa change opens path to longer Schengen visas for Thais

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 19, 2026, 3:58 PM
208 1 minute read
EU visa change opens path to longer Schengen visas for Thais | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

Thai nationals residing in Thailand may now qualify for Schengen visas valid for up to five years under new European Union (EU) rules announced yesterday, May 18, aimed at making repeat travel to Europe easier.

The change is part of a new “visa cascade” system adopted by the EU, giving eligible repeat travellers progressively longer multiple-entry visas.

It applies to Thai nationals residing in Thailand who apply for short-stay Schengen visas through an embassy or consulate of a Schengen state in Thailand.

Under the system, Thai travellers with a record of lawful travel and no history of overstaying may qualify for progressively longer visa validity periods.

EU visa
Photo via Magnific

Travellers who have obtained and properly used a Schengen visa within the past two years may now be eligible for a one-year multiple-entry visa. Frequent travellers could later qualify for two-year and eventually five-year multiple-entry visas.

The EU said the changes would make travel easier for regular Thai visitors to the Schengen area and strengthen travel and cultural links between Thailand and Europe.

The move also reflects growing cooperation between Thailand and the EU under the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

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Schengen visas allow holders to travel within the Schengen area for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. The visas do not permit holders to work.

The area covers 29 European countries. These include 25 EU member states, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

European countries on map
Photo via Magnific

Meanwhile, Thailand is reshaping its own visa policy, with visa-free entry for nationals of 93 countries set to be cut from 60 days to 30 days after officials confirmed plans to end the July 2024 policy.

The 60-day exemption was launched to support Thailand’s post-pandemic economic recovery. It applied to travellers from 93 countries, but officials said the scheme has been misused by some foreigners for illegal work, overstays, and criminal activity.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 19, 2026, 3:58 PM
208 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.