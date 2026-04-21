Thai woman attempts suicide after family dispute over affair with work colleague

A 21 year old woman attempted to commit suicide at her home in Sam Phrao subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani yesterday, April 20, following a dispute with family members over an alleged affair with a married colleague.

Officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station responded to the incident at around 8.30am, alongside rescue workers and a medical team from Udon Thani Hospital.

The woman, identified as Noi, was found with a cut wound to her neck measuring approximately 10 centimetres. Emergency responders provided first aid before transporting her to the hospital for further treatment.

According to her 72 year old grandmother, Noi had been working at a restaurant in the city centre for around six months. She had started a relationship with a colleague named Eat, who is married and has children.

The relationship was discovered by Noi’s aunt, who also works at the restaurant. The aunt informed the grandmother and asked her to warn Noi to end the relationship.

On the day of the incident, the restaurant was closed, and the grandmother spoke to Noi about the situation. The granddaughter told Noi that she was young and could find a different partner, but Noi reportedly said she would wait for Eat to divorce his wife.

The grandmother also raised concerns about finances, stating that Noi earned around 700 to 800 baht per day but did not contribute to the household.

After the discussion, Noi went into her bedroom. The grandmother said she later came out holding a knife and slashed her own throat before returning to the room and locking the door.

The grandmother contacted the aunt for help. The aunt forced the door open and found Noi on the bed. Police were then called to the scene.

Officers reported finding a handwritten letter in the room. In the note, Noi expressed distress over family pressure, financial concerns, and her relationship with the married colleague.

In one section, she wrote that she felt her life was not her own and questioned her freedom, while also describing herself as a burden. In another part, she referred to her feelings for the colleague and uncertainty about the situation, given that he has a family, stating…

“What should I do about these feelings? He has a wife and children. What should I do? Am I his mistress? I like him. I love him. I can’t stop this. Help!”

Channel 7 later reported that she is now in stable condition. Police are continuing to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.