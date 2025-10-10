Chinese factory in Chon Buri defies court order, told to halt work

Officials in Chon Buri held a high-level meeting to address a dispute over a Chinese-backed factory allegedly built without permits and in defiance of a court order.

The tense situation unfolded during a multi-agency meeting on Wednesday, October 8, at the Bo Kwang Thong Subdistrict Municipality Office in Bo Thong District. The meeting aimed to resolve the growing conflict over the alleged unauthorised construction in Village 4 of the Bo Kwang Thong Subdistrict.

Present at the session were Colonel Jakrapong Pantumongkol, Deputy Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Chon Buri, as well as senior officials from the Provincial Industry Office, Environmental and Urban Planning Departments, Bo Thong District administration, Mayor Phubet Phongchomphu, and the Chinese investors behind the project.

The controversy stems from allegations that the foreign-backed development began without securing the necessary building permits. In response, the Bo Kwang Thong Municipality filed a complaint with Bo Thong Police Station, which resulted in a court order to halt construction. However, the factory is accused of defying that order and continuing work on the site.

Locals who have voiced opposition to the factory have grown increasingly frustrated by what they see as a blatant disregard for both community concerns and the legal process.

During the meeting, officials reiterated that all construction must cease immediately as the case remains under court appeal. The municipality reaffirmed its stance, warning that continued defiance of the order could result in serious legal consequences, reported The Pattaya News.

Mayor Phubet Phongchomphu emphasised the need to respect the law and ensure that any future development aligns with community expectations and proper legal channels.

“It’s vital that legal procedures are followed to prevent further unrest and protect the interests of residents.”

Officials confirmed the situation would be closely monitored. Any breach of the court’s order would not be tolerated, and officials are committed to enforcing compliance and maintaining peace within the community.