Highway police arrest smuggling gang using families as cover

Highway police arrested a group of suspects involved in the illegal transport of Chinese nationals into Thailand, intercepting two vehicles before they reached Bangkok. Investigators said the couriers used wives and children seated in the front of vehicles to avoid detection during police checks.

The arrests took place on 25 January 2026, at approximately 7.21pm on Highway 344 in Nong Yai subdistrict, Nong Yai district, Chonburi province. Officers from the Highway Police Division stopped a Honda Civic saloon and a Toyota pickup truck travelling from eastern border provinces towards Bangkok.

Police identified six suspects during the operation, consisting of two Thai nationals, three Chinese nationals, and one Malaysian national. Authorities seized two vehicles and seven mobile phones as evidence.

According to police, the operation followed earlier arrests in Chonburi involving a separate vehicle travelling from Chainat province. That case resulted in eight arrests and the seizure of more than 30 mobile phones. Subsequent questioning indicated links to a wider human smuggling network connected to call centre scam operations operating along the Myanmar and Cambodian border areas.

Later the same day, officers observed two additional vehicles travelling from Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, along Highway 344. Police coordinated an interception after identifying travel patterns consistent with smuggling activity.

The Honda saloon was driven by a Thai man, identified as Mr. Nimit, and carried one Chinese national and one Malaysian national. Police checks found the Chinese passenger had no immigration entry stamp, whilst the Malaysian passenger could not present a passport.

The Toyota pickup truck was driven by another Thai suspect, Mr. Anuphong, and carried his wife and son in the front seats, with two Chinese nationals seated in the rear. Officers found expired passports and missing travel documents amongst the passengers.

During questioning, both drivers admitted they had collected the Chinese nationals from Soi Dao district in Chanthaburi province, near the Cambodian border. They said they were paid 8,000 baht per trip to transport passengers to Bangkok, where other groups would take responsibility.

Police stated that the suspects were transferred to investigators at the Crime Suppression Division for further legal proceedings. Khaosod reported the case, citing police briefings from the Highway Police Division.