Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok

Police arrested a Chinese man at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok who was allegedly behind two house robberies in Min Buri and Bang Chan areas.

Immigration police officers at Don Mueang Airport apprehended the 55 year old Chinese national, Huang Qingqing, on October 29, after discovering that he was the leader of a criminal gang targeting luxury residences in Bangkok.

Two major robberies linked to Huang’s gang occurred in the Min Buri and Bang Chan districts of Bangkok in April. The first incident took place at the home of a judge in Min Buri. Huang and an accomplice reportedly arrived at the property on a red motorcycle late at night.

Huang entered the house but discovered that the homeowner was still awake. He managed to grab only cash and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

Investigators later identified Huang as the suspect and leader of the gang responsible for orchestrating a series of break-ins with fellow Chinese nationals. However, he managed to escape Thailand on the same day of the robbery before the police could arrest him.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued, and officers suspected that Huang would eventually return to Bangkok. Their assumption proved correct when Huang arrived at Don Mueang Airport on October 29. He was immediately arrested upon landing but denied all charges.

Police told Channel 7 that they also suspect Huang and his gang were involved in another house burglary in the Bang Chan area, during which they broke into a safe and stole assets worth over 10 million baht.

Further questioning will be conducted in connection with both cases. No arrests or updates have yet been reported regarding the other members of Huang’s gang.

Earlier this month, two other Chinese nationals were also arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport for a separate burglary spree in Bangkok that caused damages exceeding 1 million baht.