Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok

Police suspect foreign figurative of connecting to 10 million baht home heist in April

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2025, 1:15 PM
66 1 minute read
Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจนครบาลมีนบุรี

Police arrested a Chinese man at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok who was allegedly behind two house robberies in Min Buri and Bang Chan areas.

Immigration police officers at Don Mueang Airport apprehended the 55 year old Chinese national, Huang Qingqing, on October 29, after discovering that he was the leader of a criminal gang targeting luxury residences in Bangkok.

Two major robberies linked to Huang’s gang occurred in the Min Buri and Bang Chan districts of Bangkok in April. The first incident took place at the home of a judge in Min Buri. Huang and an accomplice reportedly arrived at the property on a red motorcycle late at night.

Huang entered the house but discovered that the homeowner was still awake. He managed to grab only cash and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

Investigators later identified Huang as the suspect and leader of the gang responsible for orchestrating a series of break-ins with fellow Chinese nationals. However, he managed to escape Thailand on the same day of the robbery before the police could arrest him.

Chinese man arrested as leader of house robbery gang
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจนครบาลมีนบุรี

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued, and officers suspected that Huang would eventually return to Bangkok. Their assumption proved correct when Huang arrived at Don Mueang Airport on October 29. He was immediately arrested upon landing but denied all charges.

Police told Channel 7 that they also suspect Huang and his gang were involved in another house burglary in the Bang Chan area, during which they broke into a safe and stole assets worth over 10 million baht.

Related Articles
Chinese robbery gang leader arrested in Bangkok airport
Photo via Channel 7

Further questioning will be conducted in connection with both cases. No arrests or updates have yet been reported regarding the other members of Huang’s gang.

Earlier this month, two other Chinese nationals were also arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport for a separate burglary spree in Bangkok that caused damages exceeding 1 million baht.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok

6 minutes ago
Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit

2 hours ago
Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building

2 hours ago
Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment

2 hours ago
Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm | Thaiger Politics News

Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm

2 hours ago
Nigerian man tries to swallow cocaine during his arrest in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nigerian man tries to swallow cocaine during his arrest in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya shrine sparks lottery frenzy after string of jackpot wins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya shrine sparks lottery frenzy after string of jackpot wins

3 hours ago
Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8

3 hours ago
Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway

3 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December

4 hours ago
Thailand hit by unseasonal chill and heavy rain warnings | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by unseasonal chill and heavy rain warnings

4 hours ago
Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release

19 hours ago
Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act

20 hours ago
Phuket’s veggie fest ends with sacred send-off to the gods | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s veggie fest ends with sacred send-off to the gods

20 hours ago
Pattaya mayor orders urgent cleanup of city eyesores | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya mayor orders urgent cleanup of city eyesores

21 hours ago
Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US

21 hours ago
Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls

22 hours ago
Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals

22 hours ago
The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through &#8216;Money for Teen&#8217; | Thaiger Finance

The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through ‘Money for Teen’

22 hours ago
Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos

22 hours ago
Myanmar man stabs sister&#8217;s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man stabs sister’s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row

23 hours ago
WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand | Thaiger Finance

WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand

23 hours ago
Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu

23 hours ago
Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending | Thaiger Finance

Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending

24 hours ago
Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2025, 1:15 PM
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.