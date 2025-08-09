Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft

Traveller urges vigilance after spotting group operation during international short-haul journey

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
404 2 minutes read
Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Sing Tao Headline

A Hong Kong passenger caught a suspected in-flight thief red-handed on a Thailand–Hong Kong flight, exposing “rat pack” gangs targeting travellers’ bags.

What was meant to be a much-needed rest for one Hong Kong tattoo artist turned into a mid-air sting operation when he spotted a man rifling through his bag just 30 minutes after take-off from Thailand.

The passenger, exhausted after an 11-hour journey from Norway and a layover in Thailand, said he had just settled in when he noticed the suspect—described as a mainland Chinese man—opening his luggage in the overhead compartment.

“I’d gone two days without sleep,” he wrote in a post on social media platform Threads titled Aircraft Rat. “Luckily, I’m used to not sleeping, so I caught him in the act.”

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | News by Thaiger
Screenshot from Threads

The victim said his backpack contained an iPad loaded with tattoo artwork and a camera, which could have been lost forever. He warned travellers of two common tactics: thieves often sit apart to keep watch for each other, and they strike when passengers are asleep, targeting overhead luggage.

“Don’t put your valuables in the overhead bins.”

The man claimed the thieves operate as part of an organised “group business,” sometimes with up to 10 members on one plane, speaking both Mandarin and Thai. He said cabin crew alerted the captain, who contacted ground staff, leading to police waiting upon arrival in Hong Kong.

Related Articles

Two suspects were reportedly detained, but others seated further away could not be linked without evidence, according to Hong Kong media Sing Tao Headline.

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | News by Thaiger

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | News by Thaiger

After the tattoo artist filed a police report, other passengers checked their bags and found cash missing.

“It’s like doing a good deed. Better than helping an old lady cross the street.”

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | News by Thaiger

The man’s post sparked a flood of advice from netizens:

  • “Always keep money and valuables on your person.”

  • “Use a small crossbody bag and cover it with clothing.”

  • “Take your bag into the toilet with you.”

  • “Beware of thieves on short-haul flights who work in threes, pretending to retrieve their own luggage.”

One commenter shared:

“This Chinese New Year, flying from Thailand to Hong Kong, I had HK$40,000 (more than 160,000 Thai baht) stolen. I only realised the next day. My fault for putting so much cash in my backpack.”

Police and seasoned travellers urge heightened vigilance—because sometimes, the biggest pests on a plane aren’t turbulence, but the “rats” in the cabin.

Latest Thailand News
Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting

1 hour ago
7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid

2 hours ago
Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft

2 hours ago
Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act

3 hours ago
Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit

3 hours ago
Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam

3 hours ago
Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor

3 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos

4 hours ago
Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push

21 hours ago
Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine | Thaiger Thailand News

Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine

21 hours ago
Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

21 hours ago
Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist

21 hours ago
Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror

22 hours ago
Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband

22 hours ago
Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist

22 hours ago
Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window | Thaiger Thailand News

Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window

23 hours ago
Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid

24 hours ago
Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use

24 hours ago
Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault

1 day ago
Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store

1 day ago
Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve | Thaiger Phuket News

Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve

1 day ago
10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket

1 day ago
Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors

1 day ago
Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2 | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2

1 day ago
Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel

1 day ago
Aviation NewsChina NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
404 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x