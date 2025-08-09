Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act

Officials urged to uphold ethics, obey firearm rules, and protect the community’s image

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
652 1 minute read
Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Local leaders in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district have been given a blunt warning—follow the rules, protect your reputation, and keep your guns in check.

Village headmen and subdistrict chiefs in Bang Lamung were told in no uncertain terms to toe the line during a monthly meeting at the district office’s community hall.

The meeting yesterday, August 8, was presided over by District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon, who used the gathering to reinforce the duties and conduct expected of local leaders, stressing the need for actions to align with laws, regulations, and government policies.

In his address, Patcharapat called on the assembled officials to uphold discipline, integrity, and the dignity of their positions. He highlighted that their behaviour directly affects public trust and the image of the Ministry of Interior and the Department of Provincial Administration.

“The use of firearms in the course of your duties must strictly follow regulations and avoid creating a negative public image.”

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | News by Thaiger

Patcharapat cautioned that any inappropriate behaviour, violation of regulations, or attempts to wield undue influence would trigger “strict administrative and disciplinary measures.”

Related Articles

The district chief’s comments underscored the growing focus on accountability among local officials in the region. He reminded leaders that their roles carry significant responsibility, not only in enforcing laws but in serving as role models within their communities.

“Your actions must earn public trust and set an example. You are the face of the Ministry of Interior in your subdistricts—the community looks to you to represent the government with honour.”

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | News by Thaiger

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | News by Thaiger

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | News by Thaiger

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss strategies for improving cooperation between administrative units and enhancing community relations, reported The Pattaya News.

By reinforcing the importance of lawful conduct and personal integrity, Patcharapat sought to ensure that local leaders project a positive image in the eyes of the public.

The strong words from Bang Lamung’s top official make it clear that there is little tolerance for misconduct. With firearms regulations, personal discipline, and professional ethics under the spotlight, village headmen and subdistrict chiefs are now on notice—and the community will be watching.

Latest Thailand News
Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting

1 hour ago
7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid

2 hours ago
Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft

2 hours ago
Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act

3 hours ago
Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit

3 hours ago
Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam

3 hours ago
Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor

3 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos

4 hours ago
Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push

21 hours ago
Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine | Thaiger Thailand News

Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine

21 hours ago
Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

21 hours ago
Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist

21 hours ago
Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror

22 hours ago
Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband

22 hours ago
Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist

22 hours ago
Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window | Thaiger Thailand News

Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window

23 hours ago
Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid

24 hours ago
Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use

24 hours ago
Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault

1 day ago
Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store

1 day ago
Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve | Thaiger Phuket News

Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve

1 day ago
10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket

1 day ago
Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors

1 day ago
Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2 | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2

1 day ago
Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
652 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x