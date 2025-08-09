Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act

Local leaders in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district have been given a blunt warning—follow the rules, protect your reputation, and keep your guns in check.

Village headmen and subdistrict chiefs in Bang Lamung were told in no uncertain terms to toe the line during a monthly meeting at the district office’s community hall.

The meeting yesterday, August 8, was presided over by District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon, who used the gathering to reinforce the duties and conduct expected of local leaders, stressing the need for actions to align with laws, regulations, and government policies.

In his address, Patcharapat called on the assembled officials to uphold discipline, integrity, and the dignity of their positions. He highlighted that their behaviour directly affects public trust and the image of the Ministry of Interior and the Department of Provincial Administration.

“The use of firearms in the course of your duties must strictly follow regulations and avoid creating a negative public image.”

Patcharapat cautioned that any inappropriate behaviour, violation of regulations, or attempts to wield undue influence would trigger “strict administrative and disciplinary measures.”

The district chief’s comments underscored the growing focus on accountability among local officials in the region. He reminded leaders that their roles carry significant responsibility, not only in enforcing laws but in serving as role models within their communities.

“Your actions must earn public trust and set an example. You are the face of the Ministry of Interior in your subdistricts—the community looks to you to represent the government with honour.”

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss strategies for improving cooperation between administrative units and enhancing community relations, reported The Pattaya News.

By reinforcing the importance of lawful conduct and personal integrity, Patcharapat sought to ensure that local leaders project a positive image in the eyes of the public.

The strong words from Bang Lamung’s top official make it clear that there is little tolerance for misconduct. With firearms regulations, personal discipline, and professional ethics under the spotlight, village headmen and subdistrict chiefs are now on notice—and the community will be watching.