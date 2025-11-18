Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain

A Thai woman allegedly stole a purse containing over 14,000 baht in cash after pretending to seek shelter from the rain at a Pattaya restaurant in the early hours of yesterday, September 17.

The victim, 44 year old Saengduen, filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station after losing her purse at around 4am. The purse reportedly contained 14,000 baht, 100 dirhams (about 880 baht), identification cards belonging to her and her sons, debit cards, and an insurance card.

Saengduen told police she felt sorry for the woman, who appeared to be around 40 to 50 years old and was holding a bowl of food. She said the woman had been standing outside her restaurant during the rain, prompting her to offer help and invite the suspect inside.

Believing the woman was simply seeking refuge, Saengduen left her purse unattended on a table near the reception counter and went back to work. She said she did not realise the woman had left, and only noticed the purse was missing sometime later.

Saengduen submitted CCTV footage to police showing the suspect wearing a grey T-shirt, black denim skirt, and white flip-flops. The woman was seen entering the restaurant with food and buying a bottle of water.

Police are now investigating the identity of the suspect and reviewing security cameras in the area to track down the thief.

A similar incident occurred in Pattaya last October, when a Thai man was tricked by a thief who claimed his motorcycle had run out of fuel. After offering to help, the victim later discovered his own motorcycle and phone had been stolen.

Police were able to track down the suspect, who admitted to using methamphetamine, known locally as Yaba, before committing the crime. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim.