Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 18, 2025, 1:08 PM
345 1 minute read
Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A Thai woman allegedly stole a purse containing over 14,000 baht in cash after pretending to seek shelter from the rain at a Pattaya restaurant in the early hours of yesterday, September 17.

The victim, 44 year old Saengduen, filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station after losing her purse at around 4am. The purse reportedly contained 14,000 baht, 100 dirhams (about 880 baht), identification cards belonging to her and her sons, debit cards, and an insurance card.

Saengduen told police she felt sorry for the woman, who appeared to be around 40 to 50 years old and was holding a bowl of food. She said the woman had been standing outside her restaurant during the rain, prompting her to offer help and invite the suspect inside.

Believing the woman was simply seeking refuge, Saengduen left her purse unattended on a table near the reception counter and went back to work. She said she did not realise the woman had left, and only noticed the purse was missing sometime later.

Pattaya restaurant owner helps woamn in rain losing cash
Photo via The Pattaya News

Saengduen submitted CCTV footage to police showing the suspect wearing a grey T-shirt, black denim skirt, and white flip-flops. The woman was seen entering the restaurant with food and buying a bottle of water.

Police are now investigating the identity of the suspect and reviewing security cameras in the area to track down the thief.

Thai woman loses purse to stranger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A similar incident occurred in Pattaya last October, when a Thai man was tricked by a thief who claimed his motorcycle had run out of fuel. After offering to help, the victim later discovered his own motorcycle and phone had been stolen.

Related Articles

Police were able to track down the suspect, who admitted to using methamphetamine, known locally as Yaba, before committing the crime. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim.

Latest Thailand News
Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

21 minutes ago
Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend&#8217;s scooter in road rage attack (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

22 minutes ago
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

57 minutes ago
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

59 minutes ago
What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand | Thaiger Education

What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand

1 hour ago
Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice | Thaiger Business News

Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice

2 hours ago
Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV

2 hours ago
Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

2 hours ago
Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes

2 hours ago
Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain

3 hours ago
Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat | Thaiger Politics News

Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025

4 hours ago
Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket

4 hours ago
Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia&#8217;s Poipet | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet

4 hours ago
Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot

5 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content

5 hours ago
Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash

5 hours ago
Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up

5 hours ago
Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case

6 hours ago
Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi

6 hours ago
Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun | Thaiger Bangkok News

Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun

6 hours ago
Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple

6 hours ago
More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand

6 hours ago
Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition) | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition)

8 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 18, 2025, 1:08 PM
345 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.