Foreign man caught stealing 199-baht sunglasses in Phuket

A security camera footage capturing a foreign man stealing sunglasses from a shop in Phuket yesterday, November 16, was shared across social media.

The employee of an accessory shop in Phuket shared the CCTV footage with the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page in an attempt to identify and locate the foreign thief.

According to the worker, the man tried on several pairs of sunglasses and returned them to their original places on the display shelf. However, the last pair he tried on, a pair of sunglasses with pink lenses, was placed on top of the shelf instead of being returned to its original position.

Footage showed the man walking away from the area before returning to steal the product.

The suspect was seen on the footage placing the sunglasses in his trousers pocket while pretending to return them to the shelf. He then slowly stepped backwards and disappeared from view.

Several Thai netizens condemned the man, stating he should not risk getting into trouble over 199-baht sunglasses. Others urged the police to take action, regardless of the low value of the item.

One Thai man commented that he had recently experienced a similar incident at his store, though he did not reveal whether he had taken legal action against the foreign thief.

In a similar incident reported in Phuket last week, a foreign man stole a motorcycle parked outside a residence. CCTV footage showed him pretending to play with a dog before riding off on the vehicle, despite the owner being only 100 metres away.

Another foreign national was caught on a security camera stealing a bottle of liquor from a restaurant in Phuket. The man was seen grabbing the bottle and hiding it in his jacket before quickly walking away.

In March, two German models were caught stealing from a handcrafted goods store on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province. The suspects later apologised to the shop owner and sought her forgiveness, but the victim insisted on pursuing legal action.