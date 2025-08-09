7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid

An upscale Ratchada barbershop in Bangkok became the scene of a dramatic Tourist Police raid, ending with seven Chinese men cuffed for cutting hair illegally.

Tourist Police stormed a high-end salon on Bangkok’s Ratchadaphisek Road, arresting the suspects for working without the necessary permits in a profession reserved for Thai citizens.

The operation formed part of a nationwide crackdown led by National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet and spearheaded by Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau. The initiative aims to curb illegal foreign labour and stamp out transnational crime.

Officers said the raid fell under the remit of the newly established Center for Suppression of Transnational Criminals and Illegal Immigrants, created to strengthen efforts against foreign offenders.

From August 4 to 8, police conducted simultaneous operations across the country, targeting illegal migrants, fugitives, and others breaking the law.

The Ratchada sting was triggered by a tip-off that the salon was employing foreign nationals without permits. Superintendent of the Tourist Police Investigation Division, Police Colonel Man Rotthong, dispatched undercover officers to verify the claims.

The investigation, supervised by Police Major Kritphol Saengsura and supported by Police Captain Phattarapol Choochuen and Pol. Capt. Warin Srimanasrat, produced photographic and video evidence of the suspects working as barbers.

Armed with proof, the special task force moved in. Seven Chinese men were detained on the spot, accused of performing hairdressing services despite holding only temporary residence visas and no valid work permits, reported The Pattaya News.

Hairdressing is one of several professions protected under Ministry of Labour regulations, meaning it is legally restricted to Thai nationals. Police confirmed that the suspects were charged with working without permits and engaging in a restricted occupation.

“They were informed of their rights via an interpreter before being taken to Suthisan Police Station for further legal proceedings.”

Tourist Police have pledged to continue regular inspections of salons, spas, and other service-based businesses to ensure compliance with Thai labour laws and protect local jobs.