Thai Airways takes off for charity in Oslo celebration

Thai Airways stepped up to support a high-profile charity walk-run in Oslo, Norway, combining fitness, friendship, and fundraising in a celebration of diplomatic history.

On Sunday, June 22, the streets of Oslo came alive as Thai Airways joined the Royal Thai Embassy in Oslo and the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital to mark 120 years of Thai-Norwegian relations with a special charity event.

Piroon Sakulthong, head of the Nordic region for Thai Airways, said the walk-run exemplified the airline’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles while celebrating the strong bond between the two nations.

The event attracted an enthusiastic crowd, drawing Thai and Norwegian participants, along with expats from across Norway. Runners and walkers pounded the pavements not only to honour decades of diplomatic friendship but also to make a real difference.

All proceeds from the charity run were donated in full to the Siriraj Foundation, which helps underprivileged patients, and the Norwegian Red Cross, underscoring the event’s humanitarian purpose.

“This walk-run was more than a celebration—it was a symbol of our shared values and the warm ties between Thai and Norwegian people,” Piroon said.

The day also carried special significance for Thai Airways itself, coinciding with the airline’s 65th anniversary since launching its Bangkok-Oslo service on June 15, 2009. That route now forms part of an expansive network linking three major destinations in Scandinavia and eleven cities across Europe, reported KhaoSod.

“Thai Airways doesn’t just connect people between Oslo and Bangkok,” Piroon said. “We build bridges that foster cultural understanding and lasting relationships.”

The airline’s presence at the event was a visible reminder of Thailand’s commitment to sustainability and community support. From sponsoring the occasion to cheering on the runners, Thai Airways demonstrated that corporate responsibility goes hand in hand with business success.

The walk-run closed with heartfelt thanks to participants and supporters, with organisers praising the spirit of cooperation that made the event a success.

For the hundreds who turned out under the Nordic summer skies, it was a day of unity, purpose, and pride—a powerful tribute to 120 years of friendship between Thailand and Norway, with Thai Airways at the heart of it.