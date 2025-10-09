Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok

Thai AirAsia is launching a new daily route connecting Bangkok, Luang Prabang, and Hanoi to enhance travel options and regional connectivity in ASEAN.

The service, starting December 1, will operate once daily using an Airbus A320 aircraft configured with 180 economy seats. The outbound flight, FD1038, will depart Bangkok at 1.55pm, arriving in Luang Prabang at 3.15pm (local time), before continuing to Hanoi at 5.15pm. The return flight, FD1039, will leave Hanoi at 5.45pm (local time), stop in Luang Prabang, and land back in Bangkok at 9.15pm.

The service will operate under fifth-freedom rights, allowing the airline to carry passengers between Luang Prabang and Hanoi as part of the route that originates in Thailand. This marks Thai AirAsia’s first ASEAN fifth-freedom route, excluding Japan, and further reinforces its goal of expanding cross-border connectivity within the region.

“This new route offers a convenient and affordable option for travellers from Hanoi and nearby provinces to visit Luang Prabang, while also enhancing connectivity for visitors from Laos to Vietnam,” said Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia.

“It further reaffirms AirAsia’s position as ASEAN’s true low-cost carrier, with an extensive network and international service standards.”

The new connection is expected to meet growing travel demand between Laos and Vietnam, especially between the historic city of Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Vietnam’s vibrant capital, Hanoi. The route provides Vietnamese travellers with easy access to Laos’ cultural gem, while also making Hanoi more reachable for Lao visitors, according to Traicy and Voice of Vietnam.

To celebrate the launch, promotional fares start from 1.699 million Vietnamese dongs (around 2,427 Thai baht) per one-way ticket, available for booking until September 7, for travel from December 1 to March 28, 2026. Tickets are available via the AirAsia MOVE app, the official Thai AirAsia website, and authorised agents.

The airline already operates three daily flights between Bangkok and Hanoi and four weekly flights to Luang Prabang. This new tri-city route aims to strengthen Thai AirAsia’s regional presence and support ASEAN’s tourism and economic recovery.