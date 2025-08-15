Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition

Safety concerns, strong baht, and regional competition threaten Thailand's tourism recovery

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
86 2 minutes read
Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition | Thaiger
Temple in Chiang Mai, Thailand | Photo via icon0.com/Canva

As travellers are shifting their sights to Vietnam and South Korea, intensified competition in Asia’s tourism market may lead to a slowdown in Thailand’s tourism sector for the rest of 2025. According to industry experts, the expansion of visa exemptions from the two nations will most likely siphon tourists away from the Kingdom.

Additionally, the domestic co-payment subsidy initiative has not significantly boosted revenue for half of the participating Thai hotels.

Northeast of Thailand, South Korea has introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese tour groups from September, ahead of the October Golden Week holidays. Similarly, Vietnam has also extended visa-free entry to 12 more markets, including Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, increasing the total to 39 markets.

Thailand’s current visa-free policy encompasses 93 countries; however, it may lose effectiveness unless the government tackles the country’s unsafe image and actively promotes new tourism products and attractions, according to Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).

Despite border tensions with Cambodia and the August 8 attack on two Malaysian tourists in Bangkok, Thanapol noted that the government has been sluggish in reassuring tourists about safety or taking measures to instil confidence in potential visitors.

Thanapol also noted that negative perceptions of Thailand are spreading on international social media, making it challenging to meet the government’s target of 35 million foreign arrivals this year. ATTA plans to conduct roadshows in Taiwan and India next month to restore tourism confidence.

Numbers slumped

Related Articles

As of August 10, Thailand had recorded 20.2 million arrivals, a 6.9% decline year-on-year, with Chinese tourists making up the largest segment at 2.8 million. However, Chinese arrivals are down approximately 30% due to safety concerns and increased interest in alternative destinations.

Vietnam has benefited significantly from this shift, with 12.2 million foreign arrivals in the first seven months, marking a 22.5% increase from the previous year. This growth is driven by 3.1 million Chinese and 2.5 million South Koreans. Da Nang alone has welcomed 1 million South Korean tourists.

Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition | News by Thaiger
Golden Bridge in Ba Na Hill, Da Nang, Vietnam | Photo via galitskaya/Canva

Morrakot Kuldilok, President of the eastern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), stated that numerous tour groups, particularly from Russia, Europe, and India, have redirected their travel from Pattaya to Vietnam, attracted by newer, more affordable properties. A five-star hotel in Vietnam might cost half as much as a comparable property in Pattaya.

Morrakot emphasised the need for the government to address challenges like the strong baht, which has increased hotel prices by 5 to 7%, more promptly.

A July survey by the THA involving 126 hotels in Thailand revealed that 47% of respondents believed the domestic tourism co-payment scheme would not boost their revenue, with 28% anticipating revenue increases of no more than 5%.

Bangkok Post reported that some hotels in the eastern region forecast a revenue increase of 6 to 10%, with Chon Buri emerging as the top destination, projected to have approximately 48,000 bookings out of the 300,000 allocated for major cities.

Latest Thailand News
MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market | Thaiger Thailand News

MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market

2 seconds ago
Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition

17 minutes ago
British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman

30 minutes ago
Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend&#8217;s video call after being rejected by ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend’s video call after being rejected by ex-wife

58 minutes ago
Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes

1 hour ago
Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students

2 hours ago
Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold

2 hours ago
Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims | Thaiger Crime News

Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims

2 hours ago
Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Bitcoin prices hit new highs, Invro Mining helps fuel Thailand&#8217;s cloud mining revolution and earn BTC | Thaiger Business News

Bitcoin prices hit new highs, Invro Mining helps fuel Thailand’s cloud mining revolution and earn BTC

5 hours ago
Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo

18 hours ago
Rhythm of Thailand: TAT&#8217;s mission to discover Thai charms | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Rhythm of Thailand: TAT’s mission to discover Thai charms

19 hours ago
Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram

19 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms

20 hours ago
Elderly Thai woman&#8217;s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman’s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin

21 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners

22 hours ago
Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip

22 hours ago
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

23 hours ago
Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger Crime News

Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

23 hours ago
Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak | Thaiger Phuket News

Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

1 day ago
GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia&#8217;s Ottawa Convention breaches | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

1 day ago
Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

1 day ago
Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys

1 day ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
86 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x