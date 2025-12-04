AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost

Ryan Turner
Published: December 4, 2025, 1:44 PM
Inside the terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport | Photo via tbradford

Passengers flying internationally from Thailand will soon face higher airport taxes, after the Civil Aviation Board approved a 53% hike in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) at six major airports.

Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, who chaired the board’s meeting yesterday, December 3, confirmed the PSC for international departures will rise from 730 baht to 1,120 baht per person. The increase is set to take effect in early 2026, four months after final approval and public announcement.

Airports of Thailand (AOT), which operates Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai airports, expects the adjustment to generate an extra 10 billion baht in annual revenue.

With around 35 million outbound international travellers passing through its facilities each year, the company plans to reinvest this income into enhancing airport services, including the expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport’s South Passenger Terminal.

The PSC, also known as the airport tax, is included in airfare at the time of booking. Domestic flight charges remain unchanged at 130 baht.

An AirAsia flight | Photo via LC Photography

While the PSC hike aims to improve passenger convenience and safety, the decision also made waves in the stock market. AOT’s share price surged 11% to 52.75 baht this morning, buoyed by expectations of stronger future earnings.

Meanwhile, The Nation reported that the Department of Airports (DOA) also received approval to increase charges. International flight fees will rise from 400 to 425 baht, and domestic fees from 50 to 75 baht per flight. These changes will be implemented once key airport technology systems are installed, starting with Trang Airport.

The required systems include:

  • Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) – a shared IT platform that allows multiple airlines to use the same check-in and boarding infrastructure.
  • Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) – technology that enables airlines to share workstations at check-in counters and boarding gates.
  • Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) – self-service kiosks for check-in that can be used by multiple airlines.
  • Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD) – self-service baggage drop systems used across different airlines.

The upgrades are aimed at improving airport efficiency and passenger convenience. The fee adjustments will only be enforced once at least 50% of the systems are operational.

Final approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and a four-month notice period for passengers will still be required before the new charges come into effect.

Currently, DOA operates other regional airports, including Krabi, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok.

Ryan Turner
Published: December 4, 2025, 1:44 PM
Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.