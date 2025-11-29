Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights

Air France has launched a new direct route from Paris to Phuket, with its first flight arriving at Phuket International Airport yesterday morning, November 28, marking the return of seasonal service between France and Thailand’s southern tourist hub.

Flight AF156, operated by a Boeing 777-200, landed at 9.25am after departing Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport the previous evening. The route will operate three times a week through the winter schedule, ending in March 2026.

The arrival was marked by a small welcome event attended by French Ambassador Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phuket airport officials, and Air France executives.

The airline currently operates two daily flights from Paris to Bangkok year-round. Phuket becomes Air France’s second Thai destination, part of the airline’s expanded winter schedule.

According to the TAT, France ranks fifth among long-haul markets for Thailand, following Russia, the UK, the US, and Germany. From January 1 to November 23, Thailand recorded 710,968 arrivals from France, up 13.8% compared to the same period in 2024.

Most visitors from France are reported to be first-time travellers and independent tourists, with an average stay of over 17 days and reported spending of approximately 58,611 baht per trip.

Key destinations include Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani.

TAT projects that total arrivals from France will reach 846,000 by the end of 2025. Broader long-haul arrival targets are set at 11.6 million by 2026, with the European market projected to contribute 8.8 million.

The new route is part of TAT’s ongoing Airline Focus strategy, which prioritises expanding air connectivity from key long-haul markets. Officials say air seat capacity from Europe to Thailand has increased by 16% compared to 2024 and now exceeds pre-pandemic 2019 levels by 5%.

Additional services are planned in cooperation with other carriers, including Norse Atlantic, which is expected to operate flights from Stockholm and Oslo to Phuket. TAT is also working with Condor, TUI, British Airways, and Air France on further network growth.

According to Air France’s regional manager, Femke Kroese, the new route offers an additional travel option for French visitors and aligns with ongoing efforts to restore long-haul flight schedules across the region.

The Phuket-bound service operates on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with return flights to Paris departing on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

In similar flight news, United Airlines has resumed flights to Thailand after more than a decade, launching a new daily service from Los Angeles to Bangkok via Hong Kong. The inaugural flight landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on October 25.