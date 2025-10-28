Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed

Airlines cite operational strain as travellers face airport chaos

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
183 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Agoda

Travellers across Asia and the Gulf are facing major disruptions as multiple airlines cancel and delay flights at key airports due to operational issues.

A total of 27 cancellations and 102 delays were reported across major international hubs, including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Dubai, Jeddah, Phnom Penh, and Bagdogra, sparking frustration among affected passengers.

Airlines such as Saudia, KLM, Hainan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Air Japan, PAL Express, and SpiceJet are grappling with operational issues, triggering a ripple effect at global travel hotspots.

“Passengers are urged to check their flight status regularly as more disruptions may follow.”

Photo courtesy of Mint
Airport Cancelled Delayed Airline
Singapore Changi 1 0 KLM
Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Int’l 4 0 Sky Angkor
Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Int’l 1 23 Bangkok Airways
Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Int’l 1 0 My Freighter
Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Int’l 1 0 Air Japan
Jakarta-Soekarno-Hatta Int’l 5 31 Garuda Indonesia
Jakarta-Soekarno-Hatta Int’l 1 0 Hainan Airlines
Manila Int’l 1 46 PAL Express
Dubai Int’l 2 0 British Airways
Dubai Int’l 2 12 SpiceJet
King Abdulaziz Int’l (Jeddah) 2 35 Saudia
Bagdogra 2 1 SpiceJet
Techo International (Phnom Penh) 4 0 Sky Angkor

Flight data shows worrying trends. For instance, Singapore Changi’s 20% cancellation rate was driven by KLM. At Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi, Sky Angkor cancelled 66% of their scheduled flights, while Air Japan and My Freighter cancelled one each.

Photo courtesy of Planespotters

Garuda Indonesia in Jakarta had a modest 2% cancellation rate, but Hainan Airlines saw a 100% cancellation rate, raising serious questions about operational stability.

At Dubai International, British Airways cancelled 40% of its scheduled flights, while SpiceJet reported 8%. In Jeddah, Saudia was hit with 35 delays but no cancellations, according to Travel and Tour World.

Passengers are advised to stay updated as airlines continue to manage staffing, maintenance, and weather-related challenges.

In similar news, travellers in Thailand will soon benefit from increased flight compensation under new regulations from the Civil Aviation Committee, effective November 20.

Regulation No. 101 strengthens passenger rights for both domestic and international scheduled flights. Compensation for domestic delays exceeding five hours will double from 600 to 1,200 baht. For cancellations, the amount will increase from 1,200 to 1,500 baht.

