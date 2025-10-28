Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed

Travellers across Asia and the Gulf are facing major disruptions as multiple airlines cancel and delay flights at key airports due to operational issues.

A total of 27 cancellations and 102 delays were reported across major international hubs, including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Dubai, Jeddah, Phnom Penh, and Bagdogra, sparking frustration among affected passengers.

Airlines such as Saudia, KLM, Hainan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Air Japan, PAL Express, and SpiceJet are grappling with operational issues, triggering a ripple effect at global travel hotspots.

“Passengers are urged to check their flight status regularly as more disruptions may follow.”

Airport Cancelled Delayed Airline Singapore Changi 1 0 KLM Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Int’l 4 0 Sky Angkor Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Int’l 1 23 Bangkok Airways Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Int’l 1 0 My Freighter Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Int’l 1 0 Air Japan Jakarta-Soekarno-Hatta Int’l 5 31 Garuda Indonesia Jakarta-Soekarno-Hatta Int’l 1 0 Hainan Airlines Manila Int’l 1 46 PAL Express Dubai Int’l 2 0 British Airways Dubai Int’l 2 12 SpiceJet King Abdulaziz Int’l (Jeddah) 2 35 Saudia Bagdogra 2 1 SpiceJet Techo International (Phnom Penh) 4 0 Sky Angkor

Flight data shows worrying trends. For instance, Singapore Changi’s 20% cancellation rate was driven by KLM. At Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi, Sky Angkor cancelled 66% of their scheduled flights, while Air Japan and My Freighter cancelled one each.

Garuda Indonesia in Jakarta had a modest 2% cancellation rate, but Hainan Airlines saw a 100% cancellation rate, raising serious questions about operational stability.

At Dubai International, British Airways cancelled 40% of its scheduled flights, while SpiceJet reported 8%. In Jeddah, Saudia was hit with 35 delays but no cancellations, according to Travel and Tour World.

Passengers are advised to stay updated as airlines continue to manage staffing, maintenance, and weather-related challenges.

In similar news, travellers in Thailand will soon benefit from increased flight compensation under new regulations from the Civil Aviation Committee, effective November 20.

Regulation No. 101 strengthens passenger rights for both domestic and international scheduled flights. Compensation for domestic delays exceeding five hours will double from 600 to 1,200 baht. For cancellations, the amount will increase from 1,200 to 1,500 baht.