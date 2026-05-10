Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 10, 2026, 4:05 PM
207 1 minute read
Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: Suphanat Minchaiynunt/ AOT Official

Bangkok MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt has questioned the government over AOT’s planned airport fee increase from 730 baht to 1,120 baht per international departure passenger from June 20, 2026.

The increase of more than 50% has drawn public debate amid rising living costs and higher travel expenses. AOT cited the need to fund airport improvements to meet ICAO standards.

Suphanat Minchaiynunt of the People’s Party questioned the government and the transport minister over why they agreed with the AOT airport fee rise.

He asked whether AOT’s past total revenue was insufficient for it to meet ICAO standards. He also questioned why other airports charging lower fees could still meet the required standards.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand
Photo via Facebook: AOT Official

The MP also pointed to AOT’s reported profits of more than 18 billion baht in 2025 and more than 19 billion baht in 2024. He asked why the company did not use its profits to improve airports before paying dividends.

TravelNews reported that Suphanat further asked whether the government had reviewed AOT’s spending and procurement, and whether the higher costs matched the additional revenue being requested.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance holds more than 70% of AOT shares, while the Ministry of Transport oversees the company. He said the situation should not allow monopoly-like conditions where fees can be increased as desired.

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Once Parliament sets up a transport committee, AOT and the Ministry of Transport will be invited to provide an explanation, Suphanat added. It remains to be seen whether the relevant agencies will clarify the issue publicly.

 

Bangkok MP questions AOT fee increase from 730 to 1,120 baht, asking why profits were not used to improve airports first.
Photo via Facebook: Ministry of Finance

In a separate development, Thailand’s Ministry of Transport ordered airlines to keep planned airfare increases under the legal airfare price cap after rising fuel costs pushed up operating expenses across the aviation sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said any airfare increase must remain within the clearly defined price ceiling.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is responsible for supervising fares and ensuring airlines do not charge more than permitted by law.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 10, 2026, 4:05 PM
207 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.