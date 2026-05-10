Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits
Bangkok MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt has questioned the government over AOT’s planned airport fee increase from 730 baht to 1,120 baht per international departure passenger from June 20, 2026.
The increase of more than 50% has drawn public debate amid rising living costs and higher travel expenses. AOT cited the need to fund airport improvements to meet ICAO standards.
Suphanat Minchaiynunt of the People’s Party questioned the government and the transport minister over why they agreed with the AOT airport fee rise.
He asked whether AOT’s past total revenue was insufficient for it to meet ICAO standards. He also questioned why other airports charging lower fees could still meet the required standards.
The MP also pointed to AOT’s reported profits of more than 18 billion baht in 2025 and more than 19 billion baht in 2024. He asked why the company did not use its profits to improve airports before paying dividends.
TravelNews reported that Suphanat further asked whether the government had reviewed AOT’s spending and procurement, and whether the higher costs matched the additional revenue being requested.
According to him, the Ministry of Finance holds more than 70% of AOT shares, while the Ministry of Transport oversees the company. He said the situation should not allow monopoly-like conditions where fees can be increased as desired.
Once Parliament sets up a transport committee, AOT and the Ministry of Transport will be invited to provide an explanation, Suphanat added. It remains to be seen whether the relevant agencies will clarify the issue publicly.
In a separate development, Thailand’s Ministry of Transport ordered airlines to keep planned airfare increases under the legal airfare price cap after rising fuel costs pushed up operating expenses across the aviation sector.
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said any airfare increase must remain within the clearly defined price ceiling.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is responsible for supervising fares and ensuring airlines do not charge more than permitted by law.
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