Woman arrested after Chanel, Louis Vuitton bag theft in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 28, 2026, 2:03 PM
356 1 minute read
Woman arrested after Chanel, Louis Vuitton bag theft in Bangkok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

A woman accused of stealing Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags worth 228,000 baht (around US$6,979) from a shop in Lat Phrao mall was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok yesterday, May 27.

Police recovered a black 8-inch Chanel Boy Chevron Caviar bag worth 179,000 baht and a black Louis Vuitton bag worth 49,000 baht from the suspect, identified as 41 year old Thanapha.

The arrest followed a complaint filed on May 25 by the owner of a well-known branded handbag shop in a shopping mall in Lat Phrao. The owner reported that the two bags had gone missing from the store.

CCTV footage showed a well-dressed woman entering the shop as a customer. She allegedly told staff she had 400,000 baht and wanted to buy a handbag for personal use.

She then asked staff to remove several bags from the display cabinet before allegedly slipping two handbags into a shoulder bag while staff were distracted.

The suspect then pretended to leave the shop to make a phone call before fleeing.

Police arrested a 41 year old woman after Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags were stolen from a branded handbag shop in Lat Phrao, Bangkok.
Photo via t news

According to police, Thanapha admitted to stealing luxury bags from the same shop twice. The first incident was on February 10, when she stole a Louis Vuitton Artsy Monogram Empreinte Dark Brown handbag worth 59,900 baht, which she later sold.

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Investigators also believe she may be linked to another handbag theft at a well-known shop in Siam Square One. In that case, a black Chanel Diana Medium Flap Bag with gold hardware worth 59,000 baht and a brown Louis Vuitton Nano Diane Bicolour Monogram bag worth about 49,000 baht were stolen.

Police said CCTV footage from the Siam Square One case showed a woman with a similar appearance, clothing, and shoulder bag to Thanapha.

Police arrested a 41 year old woman after Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags were stolen from a branded handbag shop in Lat Phrao, Bangkok.
Photo via t news

Matichon reported that Thanapha was charged with theft involving disguise or concealment to avoid identification. She was taken to Phahon Yothin Police Station for further legal action.

In a similar case, police apprehended a 50 year old Thai woman at a clubhouse in Bangkok for allegedly stealing luxury items from her uncle, a judge. The stolen items, which include Hermes bags and diamond earrings, are valued at approximately 3.65 million baht.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 28, 2026, 2:03 PM
356 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.