Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 10:13 AM
238 2 minutes read
Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence | Thaiger
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Police confirmed the train driver tested positive for drugs and was operating without a licence after the collision between a container train and a public bus on Saturday, May 16.

The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Asok Railway Station, where Asok-Din Daeng Road crosses the railway track beneath Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station. A container train struck a public bus (route 206) after the bus became stuck at a red light on the tracks.

The impact triggered a major fire, resulting in eight casualties and more than 30 injured. Two Thai women believed to have been involved in the incident remain missing. Police are conducting DNA tests on bodies and body parts recovered from the scene to confirm the victims’ identities.

The crash prompted widespread discussion on social media, with some blaming the bus driver for stopping on the tracks, while others questioned why the train failed to stop after the obstruction became visible.

Fatal crash in Bangkok kills 8
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Many netizens also criticised motorists for ignoring railway crossing warnings. Online users shared past footage on social media showing motorists at the crossing disregarding warning lights, alarms and barriers, an issue that persists even in the wake of a tragedy.

According to the Ministry of Transport, data from the train’s black box showed the driver applied the emergency brake about 100 metres before the bus, which was insufficient to prevent the crash. Investigators stated the train should have begun emergency braking at least two kilometres before reaching the obstruction.

A railway official stationed at the crossing said he warned the train driver that the tracks were blocked by the bus and other vehicles and instructed him to brake urgently, but received no response.

Related Articles
Train driver found positive with drug after fatal collision in Bangkok
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The official also claimed he stood beside the tracks waving a red flag to signal the train to stop. However, transport officials reviewing CCTV footage found the warning was given only briefly and was ineffective.

Makkasan Police Station officers said on May 17 that the train driver, identified as Sayomporn Sornkul, tested positive for drugs. Another railway officer at the station tested negative.

Police are awaiting additional medical results to determine the type of drugs found in Sayomporn’s system. The findings are expected today, May 18.

Fatal crash on railway track in Bangkok
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Aside from the drug use, investigators also found that Sayomporn was operating the train without a valid licence. Further investigations will examine whether senior railway officials were involved in allowing the violation.

The public bus driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, suffered burns to the lower part of his body. Police said he remains in stable condition but has not yet been able to undergo questioning.

Police have initially charged the train driver and the railway official with reckless conduct causing serious injury and death. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht. Additional charges may be filed against the pair and other suspects after the investigation concludes.

Latest Thailand News
PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track

14 minutes ago
Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence

1 hour ago
Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon | Thaiger South Thailand News

Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon

18 hours ago
AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya

19 hours ago
13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border | Thaiger Thailand News

13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border

20 hours ago
Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach

20 hours ago
Illegal cat medicine operation busted in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Illegal cat medicine operation busted in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
EC files complaints over ballot barcode photos | Thaiger Thailand News

EC files complaints over ballot barcode photos

21 hours ago
Satun man shoots ex-wife dead, then turns gun on himself | Thaiger Thailand News

Satun man shoots ex-wife dead, then turns gun on himself

23 hours ago
Missing Kanchanaburi woman found dead in staged suicide case | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Kanchanaburi woman found dead in staged suicide case

23 hours ago
SRT warns of delays after freight train hits bus near Asok | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT warns of delays after freight train hits bus near Asok

1 day ago
PM orders care, compensation after Makkasan rail crossing crash | Thaiger Thailand News

PM orders care, compensation after Makkasan rail crossing crash

1 day ago
Distressed woman on Pattaya road taken to safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman on Pattaya road taken to safety

1 day ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 40 Thai provinces on May 17 | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain warning issued for 40 Thai provinces on May 17

1 day ago
Train-bus collision Bangkok&#8217;s Makkasan was not an accident. It was a system designed to fail | Thaiger Bangkok News

Train-bus collision Bangkok’s Makkasan was not an accident. It was a system designed to fail

2 days ago
At least 8 people killed in Bangkok rail crossing collision | Thaiger Bangkok News

At least 8 people killed in Bangkok rail crossing collision

2 days ago
Thailand introduces tourism fees amid global challenges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand introduces tourism fees amid global challenges

2 days ago
Thailand water reserves drop to 39% as floods loom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand water reserves drop to 39% as floods loom

2 days ago
Missing Thai man safely returns after illegal Cambodia crossing | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Thai man safely returns after illegal Cambodia crossing

2 days ago
6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Miyagi coast | Thaiger Thailand News

6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Miyagi coast

2 days ago
Thai Met warns 35 provinces of heavy rain, flash floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Met warns 35 provinces of heavy rain, flash floods

2 days ago
Swedish man reports over 100,000 baht stolen by Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man reports over 100,000 baht stolen by Pattaya transwomen

3 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s &#8216;last titan&#8217; confirmed as Southeast Asia&#8217;s biggest dinosaur on record | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s ‘last titan’ confirmed as Southeast Asia’s biggest dinosaur on record

3 days ago
Soap scraps reused at cosmetic product manufacturing site in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Soap scraps reused at cosmetic product manufacturing site in Bangkok

3 days ago
Centara unveils new brand experience touchpoints designed to elevate every stay | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Centara unveils new brand experience touchpoints designed to elevate every stay

3 days ago
Bangkok NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 10:13 AM
238 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.