Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence

Police confirmed the train driver tested positive for drugs and was operating without a licence after the collision between a container train and a public bus on Saturday, May 16.

The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Asok Railway Station, where Asok-Din Daeng Road crosses the railway track beneath Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station. A container train struck a public bus (route 206) after the bus became stuck at a red light on the tracks.

The impact triggered a major fire, resulting in eight casualties and more than 30 injured. Two Thai women believed to have been involved in the incident remain missing. Police are conducting DNA tests on bodies and body parts recovered from the scene to confirm the victims’ identities.

The crash prompted widespread discussion on social media, with some blaming the bus driver for stopping on the tracks, while others questioned why the train failed to stop after the obstruction became visible.

Many netizens also criticised motorists for ignoring railway crossing warnings. Online users shared past footage on social media showing motorists at the crossing disregarding warning lights, alarms and barriers, an issue that persists even in the wake of a tragedy.

According to the Ministry of Transport, data from the train’s black box showed the driver applied the emergency brake about 100 metres before the bus, which was insufficient to prevent the crash. Investigators stated the train should have begun emergency braking at least two kilometres before reaching the obstruction.

A railway official stationed at the crossing said he warned the train driver that the tracks were blocked by the bus and other vehicles and instructed him to brake urgently, but received no response.

The official also claimed he stood beside the tracks waving a red flag to signal the train to stop. However, transport officials reviewing CCTV footage found the warning was given only briefly and was ineffective.

Makkasan Police Station officers said on May 17 that the train driver, identified as Sayomporn Sornkul, tested positive for drugs. Another railway officer at the station tested negative.

Police are awaiting additional medical results to determine the type of drugs found in Sayomporn’s system. The findings are expected today, May 18.

Aside from the drug use, investigators also found that Sayomporn was operating the train without a valid licence. Further investigations will examine whether senior railway officials were involved in allowing the violation.

The public bus driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, suffered burns to the lower part of his body. Police said he remains in stable condition but has not yet been able to undergo questioning.

Police have initially charged the train driver and the railway official with reckless conduct causing serious injury and death. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht. Additional charges may be filed against the pair and other suspects after the investigation concludes.