La Bottega Bangkok head chef Lorenzo launches new specials inspired by Piedmont and northern Italy

La Bottega Bangkok has appointed Chef Lorenzo as its new head chef, marking his first head chef role at the Thonglor restaurant, which has been operating since 2008. The restaurant said a new six-dish special menu is now available alongside its regular Italian offering.

Chef Lorenzo, who was born in Vercelli in Italy’s Piedmont region, joins the kitchen after working across Italy, London, Malta, the Netherlands and Canada. He is returning to Bangkok, where he has previously worked, bringing what La Bottega described as an international perspective rooted in Italian cooking fundamentals.

Vercelli is known in Italy for rice production, with Carnaroli and Arborio varieties cultivated in the area’s paddies since the 15th century. Lorenzo said growing up in the region shaped his approach to ingredients and technique.

“Growing up in a place like Vercelli teaches you patience with ingredients. You learn early that product quality is non-negotiable, and that technique exists to serve the dish — not the chef. That’s exactly what I see in La Bottega’s kitchen. It’s a place that has been doing the simple things properly for a very long time.”

To mark his arrival, Lorenzo has created a selection of six dishes drawing from four northern Italian regions: Piedmont, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Liguria. The dishes are available now alongside La Bottega’s regular cucina.

The menu begins with Polenta croccante, lingua di manzo, salsa verde e cipolla in agrodolce, combining crispy polenta with slow-braised beef tongue, salsa verde and sweet-and-sour onion. It is followed by Carpaccio di polpo, pomodoro, olive nere e frisée, described as octopus prepared as carpaccio with tomato, black olives and frisée.

A rice dish, Risotto al limone, gambero rosso e crema di prezzemolo, uses Carnaroli rice as the base for lemon risotto served with red prawn and parsley cream. From Veneto, Lorenzo has added Bigoli al ragù bianco e balsamico, featuring thick-cut bigoli pasta with white ragù finished with balsamic.

The filled pasta dish Cappellacci di ricotta di bufala e limone, burro nocciola e bottarga combines cappellacci filled with buffalo ricotta and lemon with brown butter and bottarga. The menu closes with San Pietro, salsa al vermouth di Torino e olive taggiasche, using John Dory paired with a Vermouth di Torino sauce and Taggiasca olives.

Luca Appino, owner of La Bottega Bangkok, said the appointment builds on the restaurant’s long-standing approach.

“La Bottega has always been about honest Italian cooking, made by Italian hands, in a place that feels like a friend’s home. Lorenzo shares that philosophy entirely. The cucina our guests know — the homemade pasta, the daily bread, the gelato, the terrace, the warmth — none of it changes. What Lorenzo brings is his own voice on top of that foundation.”

La Bottega Bangkok has been recognised by Gambero Rosso as one of the Top Italian Restaurants across multiple years, listed by Tatler among the top-recommended Italian restaurants in Thailand, and awarded TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice (Top 10%). The restaurant has a main dining room, an outdoor terrace, and a private wine room that seats up to 16 guests for celebrations and corporate gatherings.

Reservations can be made at labottega.name or by calling the restaurant directly (+66 97 114 7342).

Press Release