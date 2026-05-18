PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 11:01 AM
537 1 minute read
PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government plans to reduce the number of train crossing points in Bangkok following the fatal collision between a container train and a public bus in Asok on Saturday, May 16.

The crash occurred at the intersection where Asok-Din Daeng Road crosses a railway track beneath Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station. The area is known for heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Anutin visited the scene on the day of the incident to monitor the investigation into the cause of the collision, and also paid a visit to the injured victims at Camillian Hospital.

During a media interview, he said the government would introduce measures to prevent similar accidents in the future. The PM said he reviewed CCTV footage from the crossing and found train drivers had previously reduced speed or stopped because of congestion at the intersection.

PM Anutin visits victims from bus train crash at hospital
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

However, Anutin said the previous practice could no longer continue because it still created safety risks. He added that the number of road and railway intersections should be reduced.

When asked about measures to restore public confidence, Anutin said…

“Let’s not go that far. I think we should wait for the investigation results to come out first. At some point, a change of route might be necessary. Thinking quickly, to ensure 100% safety and prevent such incidents from happening again, might be a solution, such as constructing a tunnel, because that area is an intersection.”

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Anutin also said he had instructed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to address the issue and develop measures to reduce human error. He stated that relying only on station staff or signal systems was insufficient.

PM Anutin at train bus collision scene
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Former Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt also continued visiting the scene and monitoring the investigation despite recently resigning from his post ahead of the upcoming election.

Chadchart expressed condolences to the victims’ families and said the investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

He explained that the number of road and railway intersections had already been reduced along Vibhavadi, Chaeng Wattana and Ngam Wongwan roads, although 18 crossings remain in operation.

Chadchart added that each crossing is equipped with barriers and warning systems, but safety measures at every location need to be strengthened.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 11:01 AM
537 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.