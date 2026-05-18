PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government plans to reduce the number of train crossing points in Bangkok following the fatal collision between a container train and a public bus in Asok on Saturday, May 16.

The crash occurred at the intersection where Asok-Din Daeng Road crosses a railway track beneath Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station. The area is known for heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Anutin visited the scene on the day of the incident to monitor the investigation into the cause of the collision, and also paid a visit to the injured victims at Camillian Hospital.

During a media interview, he said the government would introduce measures to prevent similar accidents in the future. The PM said he reviewed CCTV footage from the crossing and found train drivers had previously reduced speed or stopped because of congestion at the intersection.

However, Anutin said the previous practice could no longer continue because it still created safety risks. He added that the number of road and railway intersections should be reduced.

When asked about measures to restore public confidence, Anutin said…

“Let’s not go that far. I think we should wait for the investigation results to come out first. At some point, a change of route might be necessary. Thinking quickly, to ensure 100% safety and prevent such incidents from happening again, might be a solution, such as constructing a tunnel, because that area is an intersection.”

Anutin also said he had instructed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to address the issue and develop measures to reduce human error. He stated that relying only on station staff or signal systems was insufficient.

Former Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt also continued visiting the scene and monitoring the investigation despite recently resigning from his post ahead of the upcoming election.

Chadchart expressed condolences to the victims’ families and said the investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

He explained that the number of road and railway intersections had already been reduced along Vibhavadi, Chaeng Wattana and Ngam Wongwan roads, although 18 crossings remain in operation.

Chadchart added that each crossing is equipped with barriers and warning systems, but safety measures at every location need to be strengthened.