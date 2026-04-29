Transport Ministry tightens airfare controls as airlines eye price hikes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 29, 2026, 5:11 PM
103 1 minute read
Transport Ministry tightens airfare controls as airlines eye price hikes | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

Thailand’s Ministry of Transport yesterday, April 28, ordered airlines to keep planned airfare increases under the legal airfare price cap after rising fuel costs pushed up operating expenses across the aviation sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the issue does not affect only Thai Airways, but all airlines, as fuel prices continue to rise.

“The impact is not limited to air transport, but also includes other mass transit systems and freight transport, which must adjust in line with fuel prices,” he added.

Phiphat said any airfare increase must remain within the clearly defined price ceiling. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is responsible for supervising fares and ensuring airlines do not charge more than permitted by law.

Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs
Photo via CAAT

He also addressed reports of flight cancellations, saying airlines do not want to cancel flights. However, in cases where passenger numbers fall or flights are less than half full, airlines need to adjust flight schedules to match demand.

The Ministry of Transport has introduced strict measures to protect passengers affected by such changes. If a schedule adjustment affects a booked journey, airlines must issue a 100% refund.

Thairath reported that relevant agencies will monitor airline operations closely to ensure passengers receive the protection they are entitled to.

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Stock image of a plane in the sky
Photo via Freepik

In an earlier development, AirAsia X raised ticket prices by up to 40% as soaring jet fuel costs linked to the Middle Eastern conflict put fresh pressure on airlines across Asia.

The carrier said that higher oil prices had become its most serious challenge, with jet fuel costs doubling in recent weeks. The increase is forcing the long-haul low-cost airline to pass part of the burden onto passengers.

The airline has also increased fuel surcharges by 20% and is monitoring concerns over possible fuel shortages at hubs in Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 29, 2026, 5:11 PM
103 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.