Mika Salo says he felt nothing, lost nothing, Bangkok trip stays on

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 27, 2026, 9:49 AM
159 1 minute read
Mika Salo says he felt nothing, lost nothing, Bangkok trip stays on | Thaiger
Salo giving a statement to police | Photo via PPTVHD 36

Former Formula One driver Mika Salo has told police and media he does not believe he was deliberately attacked after sustaining a leg wound requiring 28 stitches near Nana intersection in Bangkok on May 19, describing the incident as likely accidental.

The 59 year old Finnish driver gave a statement to investigators at Lumpini Police Station on May 26 after being brought in from his hotel by tourist police.

Salo said he had no awareness of being struck or targeted at the time of the incident, and only became aware of his injury when a bystander alerted him to blood on his leg. He was taken to the hospital, where medical staff noted the wound was consistent with a sharp object.

The former F1 driver said he did not believe the injury was the result of an attack, as he felt nothing at the time and nothing was stolen. He described the wound as a minor inconvenience, saying the main impact was that the heat made it uncomfortable to swim during recovery.

Mika Salo says he felt nothing, lost nothing, Bangkok trip stays on | News by Thaiger
Salo’s leg injury | Photo via PPTVHD36

Salo also said he had no concerns about his safety, praised Thailand and Bangkok as safe destinations, and confirmed he intended to return in future, as reported by PPTVHD 36.

No formal complaint had been filed by Salo prior to his statement, a fact noted by investigating officer Police Sub Lieutenant Yoswee Jantawat of Lumpini Police Station, who said officers were reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence from around the scene.

Yoswee added that hospital records indicated both Thai and foreign nationals had previously sustained similar injuries in comparable circumstances. Police believe the wounds may have been caused by a motorcycle licence plate striking the former American Le Mans Series champion, and said investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Safety failures, not misfortune, caused crane collapse that killed 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Safety failures, not misfortune, caused crane collapse that killed 31

31 seconds ago
Mika Salo says he felt nothing, lost nothing, Bangkok trip stays on | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mika Salo says he felt nothing, lost nothing, Bangkok trip stays on

38 minutes ago
May 27: Southwest monsoon intensifies as Thailand braces for heavier rain | Thaiger Thailand News

May 27: Southwest monsoon intensifies as Thailand braces for heavier rain

55 minutes ago
Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency of account takeover | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency of account takeover

17 hours ago
Chinese woman reunited with lost cash with help from Thai locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman reunited with lost cash with help from Thai locals

18 hours ago
Gunmen dressed as Muslim women open fire on officer&#8217;s car in Pattani | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunmen dressed as Muslim women open fire on officer’s car in Pattani

18 hours ago
Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured

19 hours ago
Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi

19 hours ago
Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use

20 hours ago
Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports

20 hours ago
Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend

21 hours ago
Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation

23 hours ago
Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think | Thaiger Technology News

Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think

1 day ago
Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife

1 day ago
May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand

1 day ago
Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor

1 day ago
Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches

1 day ago
Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards

2 days ago
251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s suitcase | Thaiger Bangkok News

251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase

2 days ago
Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | Thaiger Travel

Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

2 days ago
Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach

2 days ago
Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab | Thaiger Phuket News

Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab

2 days ago
Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate

2 days ago
Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma | Thaiger South Thailand News

Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma

2 days ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 27, 2026, 9:49 AM
159 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.