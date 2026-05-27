Mika Salo says he felt nothing, lost nothing, Bangkok trip stays on

Former Formula One driver Mika Salo has told police and media he does not believe he was deliberately attacked after sustaining a leg wound requiring 28 stitches near Nana intersection in Bangkok on May 19, describing the incident as likely accidental.

The 59 year old Finnish driver gave a statement to investigators at Lumpini Police Station on May 26 after being brought in from his hotel by tourist police.

Salo said he had no awareness of being struck or targeted at the time of the incident, and only became aware of his injury when a bystander alerted him to blood on his leg. He was taken to the hospital, where medical staff noted the wound was consistent with a sharp object.

The former F1 driver said he did not believe the injury was the result of an attack, as he felt nothing at the time and nothing was stolen. He described the wound as a minor inconvenience, saying the main impact was that the heat made it uncomfortable to swim during recovery.

Salo also said he had no concerns about his safety, praised Thailand and Bangkok as safe destinations, and confirmed he intended to return in future, as reported by PPTVHD 36.

No formal complaint had been filed by Salo prior to his statement, a fact noted by investigating officer Police Sub Lieutenant Yoswee Jantawat of Lumpini Police Station, who said officers were reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence from around the scene.

Yoswee added that hospital records indicated both Thai and foreign nationals had previously sustained similar injuries in comparable circumstances. Police believe the wounds may have been caused by a motorcycle licence plate striking the former American Le Mans Series champion, and said investigations are ongoing.