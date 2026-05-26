Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 2:30 PM
65 1 minute read
Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Police have located former Formula One driver Mika Salo at a hotel after reports emerged that he suffered a leg injury while crossing a pedestrian crossing near a hotel in Bangkok on May 19.

At 12.20pm today, May 26, Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Siam Boonsom assigned officers from the investigation division and Lumpini Police Station to examine the case and question the 59 year old Finnish national.

Police found Salo staying at a hotel in the Sukhumvit area, reported Khaosod. Initial questioning found that he was unsure what caused the injury to his leg during the incident. Officers later took him to Lumpini Police Station for further questioning.

Police found Mika Salo at a Bangkok hotel after reports that the former Formula One driver suffered a serious leg injury in Sukhumvit.
Photo via Khaosod

The case drew attention after Finnish media outlets including Ilta-Sanomat and Helsingin Sanomat reported that Salo was injured while crossing a road near his hotel in Bangkok.

According to the reports, Salo said he felt a “light bump” from a motorcycle that passed very close to him while he was crossing the road.

After walking around 50 metres, a man alerted him that he was bleeding heavily. Salo then looked down and saw that his shoes were covered in blood.

The former Formula One driver later took a taxi to a nearby hospital, where doctors found a large open wound on his leg and torn muscle tissue. He required eight stitches to repair the muscle and another 20 stitches to close the skin, for a total of 28 stitches.

Related Articles
Police found Mika Salo at a Bangkok hotel after reports that the former Formula One driver suffered a serious leg injury in Sukhumvit.
Photo via Khaosod

In similar news, a Thai man claimed self-defence after stabbing popular singer Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra at a petrol station in Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, leaving him with a chin wound that required hospital treatment.

The suspect claimed he intervened after seeing Peck jump onto the bonnet of a moving pickup and argue with the driver. He claimed Peck then punched him once, prompting him to punch back and use a knife, which he said was intended only to stop the altercation.

Latest Thailand News
Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use

13 seconds ago
Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports

5 minutes ago
Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend

1 hour ago
Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation

4 hours ago
Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think | Thaiger Technology News

Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think

4 hours ago
Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife

5 hours ago
May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor

5 hours ago
Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches

15 hours ago
Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards

21 hours ago
251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s suitcase | Thaiger Bangkok News

251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase

23 hours ago
Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | Thaiger Travel

Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

23 hours ago
Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach

23 hours ago
Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab | Thaiger Phuket News

Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab

1 day ago
Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate

1 day ago
Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma | Thaiger South Thailand News

Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma

1 day ago
Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination

1 day ago
May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand

1 day ago
Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media | Thaiger Hot News

Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media

2 days ago
Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained

2 days ago
Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection | Thaiger Crime News

Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection

2 days ago
Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok

2 days ago
Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run

2 days ago
Chiang Mai police arrest 19 year old illegal loan tout for fourth time | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai police arrest 19 year old illegal loan tout for fourth time

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 2:30 PM
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.