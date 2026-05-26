Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports

Police have located former Formula One driver Mika Salo at a hotel after reports emerged that he suffered a leg injury while crossing a pedestrian crossing near a hotel in Bangkok on May 19.

At 12.20pm today, May 26, Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Siam Boonsom assigned officers from the investigation division and Lumpini Police Station to examine the case and question the 59 year old Finnish national.

Police found Salo staying at a hotel in the Sukhumvit area, reported Khaosod. Initial questioning found that he was unsure what caused the injury to his leg during the incident. Officers later took him to Lumpini Police Station for further questioning.

The case drew attention after Finnish media outlets including Ilta-Sanomat and Helsingin Sanomat reported that Salo was injured while crossing a road near his hotel in Bangkok.

According to the reports, Salo said he felt a “light bump” from a motorcycle that passed very close to him while he was crossing the road.

After walking around 50 metres, a man alerted him that he was bleeding heavily. Salo then looked down and saw that his shoes were covered in blood.

The former Formula One driver later took a taxi to a nearby hospital, where doctors found a large open wound on his leg and torn muscle tissue. He required eight stitches to repair the muscle and another 20 stitches to close the skin, for a total of 28 stitches.

In similar news, a Thai man claimed self-defence after stabbing popular singer Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra at a petrol station in Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, leaving him with a chin wound that required hospital treatment.

The suspect claimed he intervened after seeing Peck jump onto the bonnet of a moving pickup and argue with the driver. He claimed Peck then punched him once, prompting him to punch back and use a knife, which he said was intended only to stop the altercation.