Families search for missing members after train-bus collision in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 1:14 PM
158 2 minutes read
Families search for missing members after train-bus collision in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Families of those involved in the deadly collision between a train and a public bus in the Asok area of Bangkok are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the identities of the victims, while several relatives continue hoping their loved ones survived the incident.

Eight people were confirmed dead after a container train collided with public bus route 206 beneath Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station on Saturday, May 16. More than 33 others, including the bus driver, were reportedly injured.

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of all the deceased. Forensic teams are conducting autopsies and DNA analysis before notifying families.

Wirun Sunphasingsiriprecha, commander of the Forensic Science Institute at Police General Hospital, told ThaiRath that seven families had reported relatives missing following the collision and believed they may have been among the victims.

Families wait for autopsy result after fatal collision in Bangkok
Wiparak “Rose” Paophuree | Photo via ThaiRath

Wirun explained that severe fire damage prevented investigators from relying on fingerprints and dental records in several cases. Instead, officials are using blood and bone samples to obtain DNA profiles and compare them with samples provided by relatives.

One of the family members waiting for results is 59 year old Wipada Chantra, who fears her adopted daughter, 25 year old Wiparak “Rose” Paophuree, may have died in the crash.

Wipada told reporters that her daughter’s smartwatch repeatedly sent emergency alerts to her device during the incident. She said she repeatedly called Rose’s phone before a rescuer eventually answered.

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According to Wipada, the rescuer informed her that Rose had been involved in the collision, prompting her to travel from Ubon Ratchathani to Bangkok. She later searched hospitals for her daughter’s name among the injured but found no record.

Mother searches for adopted daughter in deadly collision on Bangkok railway track
Wipada Chantra | Photo via ThaiRath

Wipada said one of the unidentified victims matched Rose’s characteristics, although she is still waiting for official confirmation from the autopsy results. She added that she continued to hope her daughter was not among the casualties.

Rose’s latest Instagram story reportedly showed her travelling on the bus before the collision while heading to work. She was seen sitting by a window seat on the right side of the vehicle.

Wipada described Rose as a strong student who graduated with second-class honours from Kasetsart University. She said her daughter enjoyed both her full-time and part-time jobs and had planned to save money before moving to live with her in Ubon Ratchathani.

Thai woman waits for autopsy after aunt seen on bus before collision
Photo via KhaoSod

Another relative, Siriluck, believes her 66 year old aunt, Lang, may also have died in the collision. She said a woman seen on the bus resembled her aunt.

Siriluck checked CCTV footage near Iang’s home and reportedly saw her leaving the house wearing a shirt matching the colour of clothing worn by one of the passengers on the bus.

She added that Lang’s son was travelling from Udon Thani to Bangkok to provide DNA samples for identification. Siriluck told Channel 3 that she hoped her aunt was not among the victims.

Victim of deadly train-bus crash in Bangkok
Iang | Photo via KhaoSod

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 1:14 PM
158 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.