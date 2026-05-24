Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 2:11 PM
169 1 minute read
Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A 21 year old woman was hit by a freight train while riding her motorcycle and killed at an ungated railway crossing in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, shortly after midnight today, May 24.

Lat Krabang police were notified of the accident at about 12.30am near Sangkaracha Temple along the motorway frontage road in Lat Krabang district. Police and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers went to the scene.

The victim was identified as 21 year old Butsakorn. Her Honda motorcycle was found heavily damaged nearby.

A freight train was stopped about 100 metres from the scene while travelling towards Bang Sue station. The train driver remained at the scene to speak with police.

A woman died at an ungated railway crossing Bangkok after a freight train struck her motorcycle in Lat Krabang.
Photo via Amarin TV

Initial inquiries found that Butsakorn had been riding home via a shortcut that crossed three railway tracks without a barrier.

Police said she had stopped her motorcycle across the first railway track when the freight train approached and struck the vehicle.

Investigators are questioning the train driver and nearby witnesses to determine whether the train sounded its horn before reaching the crossing.

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Police are also coordinating with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to check the train’s schedule and confirm whether it was operating normally at the time.

A woman died at an ungated railway crossing Bangkok after a freight train struck her motorcycle in Lat Krabang.
Photo via Amarin TV

CH3 Plus reported that the victim’s body was sent to Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination before being released to relatives for religious rites.

The incident follows a recent rail crossing collision near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok, where a train collided with a public bus, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 10 others.

The crash occurred on Asok-Din Daeng Road in the Asok area. Eight people were confirmed dead and more than 33 others, including the bus driver, were reportedly injured.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 2:11 PM
169 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.