Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok

A 21 year old woman was hit by a freight train while riding her motorcycle and killed at an ungated railway crossing in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, shortly after midnight today, May 24.

Lat Krabang police were notified of the accident at about 12.30am near Sangkaracha Temple along the motorway frontage road in Lat Krabang district. Police and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers went to the scene.

The victim was identified as 21 year old Butsakorn. Her Honda motorcycle was found heavily damaged nearby.

A freight train was stopped about 100 metres from the scene while travelling towards Bang Sue station. The train driver remained at the scene to speak with police.

Initial inquiries found that Butsakorn had been riding home via a shortcut that crossed three railway tracks without a barrier.

Police said she had stopped her motorcycle across the first railway track when the freight train approached and struck the vehicle.

Investigators are questioning the train driver and nearby witnesses to determine whether the train sounded its horn before reaching the crossing.

Police are also coordinating with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to check the train’s schedule and confirm whether it was operating normally at the time.

CH3 Plus reported that the victim’s body was sent to Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination before being released to relatives for religious rites.

The incident follows a recent rail crossing collision near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok, where a train collided with a public bus, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 10 others.

The crash occurred on Asok-Din Daeng Road in the Asok area. Eight people were confirmed dead and more than 33 others, including the bus driver, were reportedly injured.