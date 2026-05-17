PM orders care, compensation after Makkasan rail crossing crash

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 17, 2026, 10:32 AM
50 1 minute read
PM orders care, compensation after Makkasan rail crossing crash | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspected the Bangkok train bus crash site near Makkasan Airport Rail Link station on Asok-Din Daeng Road, Bangkok, at 10pm yesterday, May 16, after a rail crossing collision.

Anutin visited the scene shortly after the serious accident and monitored the response by rescue workers, emergency doctors, police, and related agencies. Officials were still helping injured passengers, removing the wreckage, and collecting evidence.

During the visit, workers used heavy machinery and large tow vehicles to move the train from the scene. The operation was aimed at allowing officials to inspect the area and restore traffic as soon as possible.

Anutin ordered hospitals and agencies to support victims after the Makkasan rail crossing crash involving a train and bus route 206.
Photo via Thairath

Anutin expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the incident. He ordered all agencies to give full care to the injured and speed up the identification of the deceased so their bodies could be returned to their families.

The prime minister said an initial inspection found the bus was positioned across the railway tracks when the fatal bus-train collision occurred. He said this was a key issue that must be examined in detail, including the warning system, traffic management, and safety procedures.

Anutin also instructed medical teams and hospitals treating more than 30 injured people to provide full care to prevent further losses. He ordered urgent and appropriate compensation for affected people and the families of those killed.

Anutin ordered hospitals and agencies to support victims after the Makkasan rail crossing crash involving a train and bus route 206.
Photo via Thairath

Thairath reported that after inspecting the crash site, Anutin visited the Ratchathewi district victim assistance centre tent to support officials and members of the public.

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He also discussed assistance, compensation, and prevention measures with Seksit Yamsanguansak, Bangkok MP for Ratchathewi from the People’s Party, and related agencies to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

In a similar incident in the past, a Thai motorcyclist ignored a railway barrier and recklessly rode through it, causing the barrier to strike his wife on the head and knock her to the ground in Bangkok.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 17, 2026, 10:32 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.