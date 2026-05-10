Hong Kong activist Zhang Xinyan arrested in Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 10, 2026, 5:21 PM
50 2 minutes read
Hong Kong activist Zhang Xinyan arrested in Thailand | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Kris Cheng on X

Hong Kong activist Zhang Xinyan, a wanted member of the overseas group Hong Kong Parliament, has been arrested in Thailand for overstaying her visa and is reportedly set to be deported to mainland China.

According to the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong Parliament is an overseas pro-democracy activist group mainly founded and run by self-exiled Hong Kong activists.

Sunai Phasuk, senior Thailand researcher for Human Rights Watch, posted on X yesterday, May 9, saying Zhang had been arrested by Thai authorities.

According to him, 55 year old Zhang was wanted by the Hong Kong and Chinese governments, had her passport cancelled, and faced a HK$200,000 (around 822,440 baht) bounty over allegations linked to national security.

Sunai warned that forcing Zhang back to China could place her at serious risk and may violate international law and Thailand’s anti-torture and enforced disappearance legislation.

Hong Kong activist Zhang Xinyan was arrested in Thailand over visa allegations, raising concerns over possible deportation to mainland China.
Photo via X: @sunaibkk

Chinese media outlets also reported that the Hong Kong national security police wanted Zhang arrested in Thailand.

Reports said she was detained over alleged visa overstay offences and working without proper documentation, and was expected to appear in court yesterday.

Related Articles

The Hong Kong Parliament group issued a statement condemning the arrest as another example of what it described as transnational repression by the Chinese government. The group urged Thailand not to deport Zhang to mainland China, citing concerns for her personal safety if returned.

Zhang, a Falun Gong practitioner, part of a spiritual movement banned in China, was reportedly accused last year of “subversion under Hong Kong national security law” after being elected as a member of the Hong Kong Parliament group.

Hong Kong authorities later listed her and 18 others as wanted over alleged national security offences.

Hong Kong activist Zhang Xinyan was arrested in Thailand over visa allegations, raising concerns over possible deportation to mainland China.
Zhang Xinyan | Photo via South China Morning Post

The Hong Kong Parliament group said Zhang received refugee documentation from the UN refugee agency in Bangkok in July last year after her Chinese passport was cancelled. The documents were reportedly valid until January 2 next year.

According to statements from the Hong Kong Parliament group, Zhang remained in Thailand despite being effectively stateless because she had no valid passport allowing her to leave the country.

The group also questioned why a UNHCR document holder could face deportation and added that Zhang’s alleged work violation was related to hosting an interview programme on YouTube.

Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, reported Amarin TV. Under Thai law, refugees and asylum seekers can still face immigration charges despite holding documents issued by the United Nations refugee agency.

In similar news, A Thai court ordered the extradition of Vietnamese activist Y Quynh Bdap to Vietnam, despite concerns he could face danger after already being sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison on terrorism charges.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits

1 hour ago
Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced | Thaiger Thailand News

Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced

2 hours ago
AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket

3 hours ago
Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault

4 hours ago
Pattaya man lured, shot dead over suspected romantic dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man lured, shot dead over suspected romantic dispute

5 hours ago
Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory

6 hours ago
Bangkok road collapse linked to siphon pipe works | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok road collapse linked to siphon pipe works

7 hours ago
McLaren 570S wedged under pickup truck in Sai Mai crash | Thaiger Thailand News

McLaren 570S wedged under pickup truck in Sai Mai crash

7 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown probes nominee ownership claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown probes nominee ownership claims

7 hours ago
TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival

8 hours ago
Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack

1 day ago
Caregiver sentenced to 5 years for child swap in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Caregiver sentenced to 5 years for child swap in Thailand

1 day ago
Prisoner escapes with 23 days left in Thai jail term | Thaiger Thailand News

Prisoner escapes with 23 days left in Thai jail term

1 day ago
Chinese man held with C4 and grenades &#8216;to attack Thailand&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man held with C4 and grenades ‘to attack Thailand’

1 day ago
Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok

1 day ago
True Academy Fantasia judge criticised for complaining contestant’s use of English | Thaiger Thailand News

True Academy Fantasia judge criticised for complaining contestant’s use of English

2 days ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat theft suspect consumes 25 meth pills before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Nakhon Si Thammarat theft suspect consumes 25 meth pills before arrest

2 days ago
Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia

2 days ago
8 Chinese nationals held in Chiang Mai for illegal series production | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

8 Chinese nationals held in Chiang Mai for illegal series production

2 days ago
Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby

2 days ago
Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules | Thaiger Phuket News

Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules

2 days ago
2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery

2 days ago
Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers

2 days ago
Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse

2 days ago
Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket

2 days ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 10, 2026, 5:21 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.