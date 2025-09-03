Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

Consortium seeks 1 month to decide on 290-billion baht project

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand Construction and Engineering News

Thailand’s ambitious U-Tapao Airport project may be about to hit turbulence, with the consortium behind the 290-billion-baht development warning it could walk away after years of delays and government inaction.

Bangkok Airways CEO Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth confirmed that U-Tapao International Aviation Co Ltd (UTA), in which the airline holds a 45% stake, has asked for one month to decide whether to continue or pull out. The group also includes BTS Group Holdings (35%) and Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction (20%).

The consortium says repeated missed deadlines by the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee have eroded confidence. A key five-year contractual milestone, including progress on the long-promised high-speed rail link between Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao, expired in June with little movement.

“We have waited many years without clarity. If nothing improves, we may have no choice but to withdraw.”

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | News by Thaiger
Photo of Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth courtesy of REm Magazine

UTA has already proposed scaling back its initial investment. The original first-phase capacity target of 12 million passengers per year was cut to 8 million, and most recently to just 3 million, with growth to follow based on demand. While the EEC has agreed to present these revised terms to Cabinet, the current caretaker government is unable to approve major new projects, further clouding the outlook.

If UTA pulls out, it could legally exit without penalty due to government non-compliance. The consortium is also preparing to demand repayment of around 4 billion baht already invested, though how much can be reclaimed is uncertain.

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Separately, Bangkok Airways is eyeing a partnership with Thai Airways on an MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility at U-Tapao. The plan would see Bangkok Airways develop a 30-rai portion independently with an estimated investment of 1 billion baht.

Related Articles

Bangkok Airways also reported mixed performance, with September–December forward bookings up 4% year-on-year, driven by strong Samui routes, though international travel remains down 3%. The airline has trimmed its 2025 passenger forecast to 4.3 million from 4.7 million and cut load factor expectations to 78%, reported Kaohoon International.

Looking ahead, Bangkok Airways has signed for 10 new ATR aircraft from late 2026 and plans to procure up to 20 new narrow-body jets. Investments in Trat Airport (400 million baht) and Samui Airport (1.5 billion baht) are also underway, aimed at boosting passenger capacity and facilities.

Latest Thailand News
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

27 seconds ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

12 minutes ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

44 minutes ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

44 minutes ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

2 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

2 hours ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

2 hours ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

2 hours ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

3 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

3 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

3 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

4 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

4 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

4 hours ago
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

4 hours ago
People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video) | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

4 hours ago
Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit | Thaiger Crime News

Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods

5 hours ago
PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability

5 hours ago
Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot

20 hours ago
Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses

20 hours ago
Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT | Thaiger Bangkok News

Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT

21 hours ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.