17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

Today, 3 September, at 10.30am, Sergeant Kings Taengthim of Saphan Mai brought the parents of three 14 year old girls to file a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), seeking legal action against a group of 5 to 6 teenage boys, around 17 years old, who allegedly committed rape and gang rape in Nong Suea District, Pathum Thani Province.

Sergeant Kings stated that the incident was recounted by the girls’ parents. The first girl had been lured to a house in Khlong 8, Pathum Thani, while talking to one of the boys. Once inside, the suspect locked the room and raped her.

Later, the other two girls were forced to go to the same house. The group threatened them with a firearm if they refused. Upon arrival, one victim was pushed into a room with several teenage boys.

She tried to resist and screamed for help but was threatened with a gun and brutally assaulted. There was also a woman present at the scene who encouraged the perpetrators and physically assaulted the girl again after the incident.

Another victim was threatened at gunpoint and told to choose between being raped by one man or the entire group. Terrified, she pleaded for it to be only one person. After being assaulted, another perpetrator attempted to attack her again, but, upon seeing her crying uncontrollably, eventually released her.

After the complaint was lodged, CSD officers accepted the case for investigation and to pursue the perpetrators under the law. Investigators will urgently collect evidence and conduct joint questioning of the child victims with a multidisciplinary team to move forward with arrests.

Sergeant Kings also explained relevant laws, such as the Child Protection Act B.E. 2546 (2003), Section 27, and the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019), which prohibit the disclosure of personal information of children and minors that could cause psychological or reputational harm. Any violation of these principles may result in both civil and criminal penalties, as well as serious long-term psychological consequences for the victims.

Gang rape

At 11.30am, after the three victims and their parents met with investigators of Sub-Division 2, Anti-Human Trafficking Division, coordination was made with the local police stations where the assaults took place. The house where the gang rape occurred was found to lie near the boundary between Nong Suea Police Station, Pathum Thani, and Wang Noi Police Station, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

Sergeant Kings and Manop Silueng were advised to take the victims to both stations in order to pinpoint the exact jurisdiction so that legal proceedings could move forward.

The 40 year old mother of one of the victims, A, stated that she had to rely on Sergeant Kings because she lacked the financial means to chase between police stations, not knowing which jurisdiction was responsible. Sergeant Kings therefore took her to the Central Investigation Bureau, which has nationwide authority.

However, upon parents of three 14 year old girls filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division, accusing a group of teenage boys of rape and gang rape in Pathum Thani, reported ToKo Facebook.

Meeting the officers there, she was told that if the Anti-Human Trafficking Division were to handle the case, it would take about three months, and it would be faster to go directly to the local police where the crime occurred. In the end, they were left to pursue the local police themselves.